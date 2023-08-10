SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Baxter International Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2023 – (NYSE: BAX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Baxter International Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of BAX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/baxter-loss-submission-form/?id=43254&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 25, 2022 to February 8, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Over the course of the Class Period, Baxter’s stock price declined by nearly 50%, eliminating billions of dollars in market capitalization.

DEADLINE: September 11, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/baxter-loss-submission-form/?id=43254&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BAX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 11, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903





