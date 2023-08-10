CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of the 2023 interim financial report

Montrouge, 10 August 2023

Availability of the 2023 interim financial report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the Amendment A03 to the 2022 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 10th August 2023 under number D. 23-0154-A03.

This document is made available to the public, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations and may be consulted in the “URD and Amendments” section of the Company’s website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications.

