Win the Trip of a Lifetime to Tag a White Shark and Protect Our Oceans

Park City, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCEARCH Hosts Meet a Shark Sweepstakes, Giving individuals the opportunity to Join Them on An Upcoming Shark Research Expedition

For the second year OCEARCH is giving away the trip of a lifetime to tag a white shark and help protect our oceans. Enter as many times as you want between now and August 31, 2023.

Join the OCEARCH crew aboard the M/V OCEARCH for the unique opportunity to meet a white shark on an upcoming ocean research expedition. Explore new waters and help collect crucial scientific data that will help return our oceans to balance and abundance.

OCEARCH’s Meet A Shark Sweepstakes will award one fan and a guest to join them on an upcoming ocean research expedition. The lucky winner will be able to watch some of the world's top shark researchers at work and have the opportunity to meet and tag a white shark.

In addition to the grand prize trip, there will also be 100 prize pack winners chosen throughout the sweepstakes. Prize packs include OCEARCH gear and gifts from longtime OCEARCH partners and socially responsible brands Costa Sunglasses and YETI . The sweepstakes ends on August 31, 2023 and individuals can enter multiple times.

Grand Prize Trip Includes:

Up to five day trip of a lifetime for the winner & and a guest

Meet & tag a shark on an upcoming ocean research expedition

Roundtrip air transportation plus $500 cash

Two prize packs

100 Prize Packs Include:

OCEARCH Hoodie, Sun Shirt and T-Shirt

Choice of a pair of Costa Sunglasses

Custom YETI Rambler 20oz Travel Mug

Learn about the experience from last year's winner in this video.

Make a donation for your chance to win the grand prize trip or one of the 100 prize packs. The sweepstakes will run from June 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023 and you can enter as many times as you want. No Purchase necessary. Head to MeetAShark.com for more information on the sweepstakes and official rules .