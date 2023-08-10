Storm Properties Inc. Hires Andrew Shapiro as Senior Land Acquisitions Manager

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc., a leading developer, owner, and manager of residential, industrial, and commercial properties, is pleased to announce the hiring of Andrew W. Shapiro as Senior Land Acquisition Manager, according to Alan Kwan, Senior Director of Acquisitions.



In his new position, Shapiro will be responsible for identifying, analyzing, negotiating, and sourcing the purchase of land for the ground-up development of residential communities. He will leverage his expertise and relationships to help guide the expansion of Storm’s build-to-rent and multifamily portfolio.



“We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the organization to help facilitate our growth plans,” said Kwan. “His depth and breadth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset in successfully identifying and achieving profitable projects.”



Shapiro is a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and earned a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from New York University.



Storm Properties currently manages a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial and retail properties, and is targeting significant growth through further acquisitions. Its efforts are focused on core-plus to value-add multifamily and industrial properties in major Western metro markets. Additionally, Storm is seeking additional land opportunities for residential entitlement and commercial/industrial development.

Storm Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its 90-year history, Storm Industries Inc. has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles to a highly diversified group of businesses operating across the globe.

For more information, contact Alan Kwan, Senior Director of Acquisitions, at (310) 986-2432, or via email at akwan@storm-properties.com. Also, visit their website at www.storm-properties.com.

