Promaxo Appoints Chad Zaring, Chief Commercial Officer, and Matt Collins, Vice President of Marketing

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today that it has expanded its sales and marketing organization with the appointment of Chad Zaring as Chief Commercial Officer and Matt Collins as Vice President of Marketing.



“We are excited to welcome Chad and Matt to our commercial team, with their skills and experience expected to be immediately accretive, particularly given the continued strong momentum in our operations,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “With our sales pipeline robust, we look forward to continuing healthy growth and steady market penetration of our single sided MR system.”

Chad Zaring has over 20 years of industry experience with proven success in driving commercial results with disruptive technologies. He has led sales and marketing efforts at successful companies including Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) and Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic). In his most recent position as Chief Commercial Officer at Momentis Surgical, he was responsible for the commercial launch of the company’s robotic surgery platform. Mr. Zaring also previously served as District Manager at Ethicon Endo-Surgery, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and as a urology sales representative at Merck and Co., Inc.

Matt Collins has a track record of launching groundbreaking medical technologies, having recently led the successful launch of the HugoTM Robotic Assisted Surgery System in his previous role at Medtronic. Mr. Collins earned his MBA from the University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

