Shane Watson Partners with Main Group FX Global as new Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian cricket legend Shane Watson has been named as a Global Brand Ambassador for leading trading platform Main Group FX.

The partnership sees Watson – first selected for Australia in 2002 – work with the group as it aims to expand its global marketing efforts.

Brokered by Nick Hunter of P11, the agreement will see the cricketer appear in international marketing campaigns and participate in social media giveaways, in a bid to engage with fans and promote Main Group FX's commitment to trust, reliability and industry leading services.

Karim Farag, CEO of Main Group FX commented: "We are thrilled to partner with a world-class talent like Shane Watson!"

"We believe that Shane is an undisputed legend in the cricketing world and having him on our team will help beyond brand awareness. He has given us insight on the Australian mindset, helping us provide a better support to our clients."

A prominent member from Australia's test "Golden Era" and one of only seven cricketers to have taken over 250 wickets and scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket, there is very little Watson did not achieve in his career. Representing his country for over a decade in each of the three formats, he won two Cricket World Cups, two ICC Champions Trophies and has an Ashes series win to his name, as well as holding the all-time record for weeks consecutively spent as the world's number 1 all-rounder in T20I cricket, holding the title from 2011 to early 2014.

Away from the international stage, Watson also has one PSL title and two IPL titles to his name - while on an individual level being named PSL MVP once and IPL MVP on two occasions - playing his final IPL season in 2020 when he retired from his illustrious career in the sport.

"I'm really excited to represent the team at Main Group FX, it's one of the fastest-growing trading platforms right now," said Watson. "They have a very professional team behind, offering unique industry products."

