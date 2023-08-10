DMC Global to Present at 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24 in Chicago

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced Eric Walter, CFO, and Geoff High, vice president of investor relations, will present and hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at The Gwen in Chicago. DMC’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00am CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of DMC’s website: https://ir.dmcglobal.com/.



If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924