E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Size Will Hit US$11 Bn by 2030 : Fairfield Market Research

London, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for electronic textiles (e-textiles) and smart clothing is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 32.9% during the period from 2023 to 2030. This robust expansion is anticipated to lead to a market valuation of approximately US$11 Bn by the end of the forecast period. The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research offers close examination of the global e-textiles and smart clothing industry to reveal its detailed growth analysis over the stipulated period.

E-textiles and intelligent garments represent a fusion of textile substrates with integrated technologies such as power transmission, communication capabilities (often wireless), sensors, and biometric or external sensing. These innovations enable the networking of sensors and objects within fabric, providing opportunities for real-time health monitoring and control. The utilisation of fabrics in the healthcare sector presents substantial opportunities but the high cost of materials remains a limiting factor. Additionally, the market growth potential is hindered by limited customer awareness and apprehensions regarding data security and privacy.

Key Research Findings

The demand for smart active wear is prominent.

The sports and fitness category accounts for the highest revenue share of the market pie.

North America is expected to lead while the Asia Pacific region is poised for robust growth.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Sports and Fitness Category Takes the Centre Stage

The e-textiles and smart clothing market is witnessing a dominant presence of the sports and fitness category, a trend projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The driving force behind this surge is the imperative to prevent sports-related injuries and elevate athletic performance. Smart clothing's capability to trace navigation data and mitigate the risk of accidents is garnering significant attention.

The demand for smart clothing in the sports and fitness segment is expected to escalate, fueled by the increasing need for bodily activity monitoring through sensors. Innovations like heated pants. and sports bras equipped with heart rate monitors are driving this demand, indicating rapid expansion prospects for the smart innerwear market within the sports and fitness sector.

Key Report Highlights

The e-textiles and smart clothing market is projected to more than double in revenue over the period of examination, from 2023 to 2030.

The projection period holds promising opportunities for smart clothing makers as the use of upper wear continues to grow across diverse end-user applications.

Inclination toward upper wear is driving market expansion, with biometric data from smart shirts being utilised to optimise performance and workout schedules.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Potential Healthcare Application Sustains North America’s Leadership

North America continues to spearhead the e-textiles and smart clothing market, driven by its populace's sophisticated lifestyles, increasing health consciousness, and rising demand for body monitoring technologies. Rapid technological innovation and significant investments contribute to the region's dominant market share. Notable advancements, such as conductive nanotube fibres that monitor heart rate, further fuel market growth here, particularly in the health and fitness tracking sector.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is emerging as a lucrative market, displaying a significant CAGR in the e-textiles and smart clothing market. This is attributable to the increasing awareness of smart technology, lifestyle enhancement, and healthcare improvement. Additionally, increasing health concerns in countries like China, and India, attributed to pollution and industrial activities, contribute to the region's expanding market presence.

“The potential for smart clothing to revolutionize healthcare is significant. By providing health monitors and treatment aids, smart clothing could potentially alleviate strain on healthcare systems and enhance disease prevention, detection, and management. On the other hand, the sports and fitness industry also presents a substantial market for e-textiles and smart clothing. The integration of sensors and electronics into clothing offers benefits such as injury prevention, performance optimization, and physical activity monitoring,” remarks the company analyst to summarize the major report findings.



