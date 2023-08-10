Incora Appoints New EVP of Global Hardware, Kevin Matthies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, (collectively, “Incora” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Matthies as the new Executive Vice President of Global Hardware, effective August 14, 2023, in order to continue to build its team of leaders to sustain the business and its recent momentum. In this role, Matthies will report to Wayne Hollinshead, Incora President and Chief Operating Officer.



An industry veteran, Matthies has deep knowledge from his time as a senior executive leading high-performing teams in large enterprises in aerospace and defense. He has spent the past decade working for Spirit Aerosystems, where he served in multiple roles, including Senior Vice President, Chief Engineering Technology Officer and Chief Quality Officer; Senior Vice President, Global Fabrication; Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Programs; and Vice President of the Airbus Programs. Then, Matthies took on the management of Spirit’s Boeing Programs as Senior Vice President and General Manager, overseeing a multibillion-dollar P&L and a team of nearly 4,000 personnel with a focus on program direction, factory operations and customer relations.

“I am honored to join the Incora team and the global hardware business,” said Matthies. “The work Incora does is crucial in the aerospace and defense industry, and I am excited to be a part of this incredible team. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in the industry to help continue to deliver for Incora’s customers and explore new opportunities to grow the business.”

“Along with the rest of the leadership team, I am so pleased to welcome Kevin Matthies to Incora,” said David Coleal, Incora Chief Executive Officer. “This announcement represents Incora’s continued momentum against our goals and our ability to continue to build out our experienced leadership team. Kevin’s experience speaks for itself, and I am confident that he will be instrumental to our success as we continue to reach new heights and empower our customers to meet their critical business needs.”

About Incora

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Chesley / Victoria Zaharoff

IncoraComms@fticonsulting.com



