Medical Protective Equipment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Medical Protective Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 38.43 billion in 2023 to USD 52.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the adoption of new safety protocols and the utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, and gowns. According to an article published in the journal ASA Publications in April 2021, the surge in COVID-19 infections resulted in increased usage of medical protective equipment, like masks and gloves.

However, with a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the current scenario, the demand for this equipment may stabilize compared to the beginning of the pandemic. Nonetheless, the emergence of new strains of COVID and the significant risk of infection is expected to drive the demand for protective equipment like masks and gloves globally.

Several factors are driving the growth of the market, including the rising adoption of cost-effective surgical procedures and increasing awareness of maintaining safe hygiene practices. An article published by the Journal of Health Medicine and Primary Care in December 2022 reported the increasing public awareness and government regulations regarding the use of face shields and masks among people in public places in the United States. Such regulations and public awareness are contributing to the growth of the studied market.

The rising adoption of cost-effective and innovative surgical procedures is also propelling the growth of the market. According to data published by CIHI in 2021, 51,660 hip replacement surgeries, 51,599 knee replacement surgeries, and 50,415 cases of fractures were reported in Canada during 2020-2021. Similarly, the data published in the Journal of Surgical Research in October 2021 showed that the total number of burn patients in Africa was 44,369. Therefore, increasing cases of acute wounds may propel the demand for surgeries, which may increase the demand for medical protective equipment in the country, thereby surging the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, collaboration and partnerships are leading to the development of better medical protective equipment, contributing to the growth of the studied market. In March 2021, McMaster University’s Centre of Excellence in Protective Equipment and Materials reported collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry to improve personal protective equipment. Such collaborations are leading to the development of better products, thus contributing to the growth of the studied market.

Therefore, due to the increasing number of surgeries, a growing number of hospital visits and outbreaks, and rising awareness of maintaining safe hygiene practices, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. However, issues regarding disposal and awareness may slow down the growth of the studied market.



Medical Protective Equipment Market Trends



Surgical Masks Segment Shows Lucrative Opportunity in the Medical Protective Equipment Market



A surgical mask is a disposable, loose-fitting device that serves as a physical barrier between the wearer’s mouth and nose, protecting against potential contamination in the immediate area. It also helps to reduce the exposure of saliva and secretions to others. The use of surgical masks is particularly crucial in medical settings, where doctors and nurses attending to patients must wear them.

The demand for surgical masks has increased significantly due to the high number of surgeries being performed globally. For example, in Germany, an article published by The Journal of Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery in October 2022 reported that 92.8 thousand heart surgeries were performed in 2021 alone. This high number of surgeries has driven the demand for surgical masks in the country, leading to the growth of this segment.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further fueled the demand for surgical masks worldwide. According to UNICEF, since the start of the outbreak, they have distributed 385 million surgical masks and 23.3 million N95 respirators to 134 countries. This significant distribution of surgical masks globally has contributed to the growth of this segment.

Additionally, the introduction of new products is expected to drive the growth of the surgical mask market. For instance, in May 2022, Honeywell launched two new NIOSH-certified respiratory offerings, namely the DC365 and RU8500X series masks, to meet the needs of healthcare workers. These new products have expanded Honeywell’s protective equipment portfolio, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

In summary, the increase in surgical procedures, the high distribution of surgical masks globally, and new product launches are driving the growth of the surgical mask market.



North America is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period.



North America is poised to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to rising awareness among the population regarding the use of medical protective equipment. In addition, high levels of air pollution, government initiatives, and product launches are driving the growth of the studied market in the region.

The increasing number of surgical procedures is also contributing to the growth of the market, as it is driving the demand for medical protective equipment. For example, in 2021, the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reported that in the 18-64 age group, 26,456 gallbladder removal surgeries, 22,441 fractures, and 21,941 cesarean surgeries were performed in Canada during 2020-2021. As a result, the high number of surgical procedures is boosting the demand for surgical masks and gloves and contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Moreover, the increasing initiatives in North American countries, such as the distribution of surgical masks, are also driving the growth of the studied market. For instance, in December 2022, the New York City Health Commissioner distributed 3.6 million KN95 face masks to elderly individuals and pregnant women to avoid exposure to respiratory viruses. Thus, these initiatives are driving the growth of the market and contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Additionally, new product launches by key market players are also contributing to the growth of the studied market. For example, in February 2021, Health Professional Resources launched a High-Performance Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Line in a Strategic Partnership with MAS Holdings. Thus, these product launches are also boosting the growth of the market in the region.



Medical Protective Equipment Industry Overview



The medical protective equipment market is fragmented and consists of several major players. Some of the key players in the market are 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd, among others.



