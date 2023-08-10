Erasca Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

Significant progress across all clinical programs including Phase 1b combo data for ERAS-007 and ERAS-601, FTD and ODD granted for ERAS-801, and publication of naporafenib combination data



Multiple meaningful clinical catalysts over the next 18 months and beyond

Strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $365 million as of June 30, 2023, expected to fund operations into H2 2025

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided business updates.

“Our team continues to achieve important milestones for our four clinical programs that underscore their potential to address unmet needs for multiple patient segments affected by oncogenic RAS/MAPK pathway signaling,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “Expansion of ERAS-007 plus encorafenib and cetuximab (EC) in patients with EC-naïve BRAF-mutated (BRAFm) colorectal cancer (CRC) is advancing following the encouraging early efficacy data seen in HERKULES-3 [50% (3/6) response rate (2 cPR, 1 uPR) at the highest dose tested]. We are also building on the encouraging initial Phase 1b dose escalation data for ERAS-601 plus cetuximab in FLAGSHP-1, with Phase 1b combination dose expansion data planned for the first half of 2024.”

Dr. Lim continued, “Importantly, we remain on track to dose the first patient in the SEACRAFT-1 Phase 1b trial in RAS Q61X solid tumors for our most advanced program, the potential first-in-class and best-in-class pan-RAF inhibitor naporafenib. Finally, we are continuing to advance our CNS-penetrant EGFR inhibitor ERAS-801, which was granted FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations, in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Our balance sheet continues to be strong, supporting a cash runway into the second half of 2025 and through the execution of meaningful clinical catalysts over the next 18 months.”

Research and Development (R&D) Highlights

Presented Promising HERKULES-3 Phase 1b Data and Refined Pipeline: In June 2023, Erasca presented preliminary Phase 1b data for ERAS-007 in combination with encorafenib + cetuximab (EC) in patients with BRAFm CRC, showing a 50% (3/6) response rate (2 confirmed partial responses, 1 unconfirmed partial response), reinforcing ERAS-007 as a potential best-in-class ERK inhibitor. In addition, a strategic pipeline prioritization sharpened Erasca’s focus on existing programs with the highest probability of success.

In June 2023, Erasca announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to ERAS-801 (CNS-penetrant EGFR inhibitor) for the treatment of malignant glioma, which includes GBM. In May 2023, Erasca announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to ERAS-801 for the treatment of adult patients with GBM with EGFR gene alterations.

In April 2023, Erasca presented promising data for ERAS-601 (SHP2 inhibitor) in combination with cetuximab in patients with advanced solid tumors as part of a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

In April 2023, Erasca announced the publication of results in the Journal of Clinical Oncology from the expansion arm of a Phase 1b open label trial evaluating pan-RAF inhibitor naporafenib plus MEK inhibitor trametinib (MEKINIST®) in patients with NRASm melanoma. This potential will be further explored in our SEACRAFT-2 pivotal Phase 3 trial.

Corporate Highlights

Appointed Lead Independent Director: In July 2023, James Bristol, Ph.D., was appointed to the position of lead independent director. In addition to this role, Dr. Bristol shall continue to serve on the board’s compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee.

In May 2023, Erasca promoted David Chacko, M.D., previously Erasca's chief financial officer, to the dual position of chief financial officer and chief business officer, and Nik Chetwyn, Ph.D., previously Erasca's senior vice president of operations, to chief operating officer.

Key Upcoming Milestones

SEACRAFT-1: Phase 1b trial for naporafenib plus trametinib in patients with RAS Q61X tissue agnostic solid tumors Dosing of the first patient expected in the second half of 2023 Initial Phase 1b combination data expected between the second and fourth quarters of 2024

Phase 1b trial for naporafenib plus trametinib in patients with RAS Q61X tissue agnostic solid tumors SEACRAFT-2: Randomized pivotal Phase 3 trial for naporafenib plus trametinib in patients with NRASm melanoma Dosing of the first patient expected in the first half of 2024

Randomized pivotal Phase 3 trial for naporafenib plus trametinib in patients with NRASm melanoma HERKULES-3: Phase 1b trial for ERAS-007 plus EC in EC-naïve patients with BRAFm CRC Phase 1b combination expansion data in patients with BRAFm CRC expected between the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024

Phase 1b trial for ERAS-007 plus EC in EC-naïve patients with BRAFm CRC FLAGSHP-1: Phase 1b trial for ERAS-601 in patients with advanced solid tumors Phase 1b combination expansion data in relevant patient populations, including patients with human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), expected in the first half of 2024

Phase 1b trial for ERAS-601 in patients with advanced solid tumors THUNDERBBOLT-1: Phase 1 trial for ERAS-801 in patients with recurrent GBM Initial Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation data in patients with recurrent GBM expected in the second half of 2023



Phase 1 trial for ERAS-801 in patients with recurrent GBM

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $365.3 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $435.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Erasca expects its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance to fund operations into the second half of 2025.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $26.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $27.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in expenses incurred in connection with clinical trials, preclinical studies, discovery activities and outsourced services and consulting fees, partially offset by increases in facilities-related expenses and depreciation, and personnel costs, including stock-based compensation.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by personnel costs, including stock-based compensation expense.

Net Loss: Net loss was $31.8 million, or $(0.21) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $35.6 million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Erasca, Inc. Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 365,324 $ 435,620 Working capital 300,559 395,806 Total assets 440,662 514,909 Accumulated deficit (545,951 ) (480,971 ) Total stockholders’ equity 362,705 411,853





Erasca, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 26,218 $ 27,488 $ 53,803 $ 54,917 In-process research and development — — — 2,000 General and administrative 9,752 8,417 19,192 15,493 Total operating expenses 35,970 35,905 72,995 72,410 Loss from operations (35,970 ) (35,905 ) (72,995 ) (72,410 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 4,251 388 8,128 502 Other expense (62 ) (91 ) (113 ) (158 ) Total other income (expense), net 4,189 297 8,015 344 Net loss $ (31,781 ) $ (35,608 ) $ (64,980 ) $ (72,066 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 150,037,029 120,193,973 149,772,093 119,844,633 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net (279 ) (272 ) 248 (1,061 ) Comprehensive loss $ (32,060 ) $ (35,880 ) $ (64,732 ) $ (73,127 )

