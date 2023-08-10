NeoGames’ BtoBet Marks North American Market Entry with PlayAlberta Sportsbook Agreement

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary BtoBet, a sports betting provider, has entered into a long-term sportsbook partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC and PlayAlberta.ca), the only legal online gambling website for the Canadian province of Alberta. This agreement also marks BtoBet’s entry into the North American market.



This partnership follows the agreement that AGLC already has in place with NeoPollard Interactive to build and maintain PlayAlberta’s gambling platform.

Through this agreement BtoBet will assist in the growth and improvement of PlayAlberta’s online sportsbook, providing its fully managed sportsbook solution, ensuring unparalleled online sports betting entertainment for PlayAlberta's players. PlayAlberta plans to complete its online sportsbook migration to BtoBet’s cutting-edge sportsbook technology during Q3 2023.

BtoBet’s quick integration, compliant technology, and speed-to-market capabilities will enable the partnership to expand rapidly.

Tsachi Maimon, President and Head of iGaming at NeoGames said: "We are delighted to enter into this long-term partnership with PlayAlberta, allowing us to enhance and expand their sports betting platform and services. As a proven leader in sportsbook provision, BtoBet is confident that this collaboration with PlayAlberta will provide their players with the optimal betting entertainment they demand – be it a strong offering related to hockey, player props, or same game parlays. We are excited to usher in the next generation of betting experiences through localised betting offers, including offers for the Canadian Football League, the Premier Lacrosse League, and unique special bets for a variety of sports focused on Canadian athletes.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

