First American Bank Is Named Illinois CAPLine Lender of the Year for 2022

James Matteson (middle) receives SBA’s CAPLine Lender of the Year



CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank is pleased to be named the Illinois CAPLine Lender of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for fiscal year 2022. This prestigious recognition is awarded to the lender that best supports small business clients’ lending activity and working capital needs through the SBA CAPLine Program , a program dedicated to helping small businesses meet their short-term and cyclical working-capital needs.

This is the second consecutive year First American Bank has received the Illinois CAPLine Lender of the Year award. Awards are based on small business support criteria, including the number and dollar amount of government-backed loans and usage of the SBA’s Seasonal, Contract, Builders, and Working Capital CAPLine loan programs. The award was presented on Tuesday, July 18, during the Illinois Lender Awards ceremony at the Chicago Union League Club.

“We’re delighted to again be honored as CAPLine Lender of the Year by the SBA,” said James Matteson, First Vice President and SBA Program Manager at First American Bank. “Small businesses are the engine driving the U.S. economy’s stability and success, and First American Bank is proud to offer a diverse lineup of SBA-backed financial solutions to meet their needs.”

First American Bank’s specialized SBA loan team leverages decades of commercial lending expertise to tailor financial solutions for our small business customers. As an SBA Preferred Lender (PLP), we’re able to offer expedited access to a robust suite of including working capital, export related loans, and a variety of term loan needs. We also provide access to capital through the SBA’s 504 loan program.

“Our lending teams develop close relationships to advise clients on the best SBA-backed loan option for them and then guide them through the process,” explained Matteson at First American Bank. “Looking ahead, we remain fervently committed to the small business community, and helping this important sector to launch, scale, and thrive.”

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a privately held multi-state full-service community bank. Having started over 50 years ago as a combination of community banks serving the metro Chicago area, we’ve since grown to become the largest privately held bank in Illinois with 61 locations across Florida, Illinois, and Wisconsin and with over $6 billion in assets. Our focus consistently centers on three core values: creating solutions, delivering exceptional customer service, and providing unmatched expertise in commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.

