Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

REHOVOT, Israel and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced second-quarter 2023 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“We continue to make progress advancing our lead candidate AL102, which is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 registration-enabling RINGSIDE for the treatment of desmoid tumors. We recently concluded an instructive and successful End-of-Phase-2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have confirmed that we are agreement with the FDA on key elements of the randomized Phase 3 segment of RINGSIDE,” said Ken Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The most recent data from Phase 2 of RINGSIDE presented at ASCO were encouraging and we look forward to presenting a further update at the ESMO congress in October this year. We are excited, also, to expand our clinical pipeline through the recently announced proposed merger with Biosight. The addition of Biosight’s lead asset aspacytarabine (BST-236) fits with our strategic vision and core competencies. Along with the merger, we have plans to strengthen our balance sheet and execute our clinical plans, with the goal of creating sustainable value for patients and shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA regarding AL102 for desmoid tumors: Ayala confirmed that it is in agreement with the FDA on key elements of the randomized Phase 3 segment of RINGSIDE, evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors. The FDA accepted the selection of the 1.2 mg once daily dose for Phase 3 and the completed and proposed clinical pharmacology plan. Enrollment in Phase 3 commenced in November 2022, and is continuing globally as planned, with target enrollment of 156 patients. The primary endpoint is progression free survival with secondary endpoints including objective response rates, duration of response, and patient-reported quality of life measures.

ASCO poster highlighted 50% partial response and 100% disease control rates in evaluable desmoid tumor patients treated with AL102 1.2 mg once daily (the selected Phase 3 dose) at a cut off date of January 3, 2023. Tumor responses, volume and T2 signal reduction were observed earlier in the 1.2 mg once daily group, with deeper and sustained treatment responses. AL102 continues to be generally well tolerated and has a manageable safety profile. Definitive merger agreement with Biosight: Ayala entered into a definitive agreement with Biosight Ltd., pursuant to which, Ayala will combine with Biosight in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate under the name Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and will continue to trade on the OTCQX under Ayala’s current ticker symbol (“ADXS”). The combined company will work to advance a portfolio of oncology assets, with a primary focus on Ayala’s AL102, and Biosight’s aspacytarabine (BST-236). The transaction is expected to close near the end of the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory and other conditions including approval of Biosight stockholders.



Upcoming Milestones

ESMO poster presentations on AL102 and AL101: Updated results from Phase 2 of RINGSIDE evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors and final results from the ACCURACY trial evaluating AL101 in patients with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) have been selected for presentation at the European Society for Molecular Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, to be held in Madrid, Spain 20-24 October 2023.



Updated results from Phase 2 of RINGSIDE evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors and final results from the ACCURACY trial evaluating AL101 in patients with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) have been selected for presentation at the European Society for Molecular Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, to be held in Madrid, Spain 20-24 October 2023. Data from Phase 1 trial of ADXS-504: ADXS-504 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored study at Columbia University in patients with biochemically recurrent (early) prostate cancer. Readout of initial clinical and PSA data are expected in 2023.



ADXS-504 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored study at Columbia University in patients with biochemically recurrent (early) prostate cancer. Readout of initial clinical and PSA data are expected in 2023. Gain clarity on path for future development plan for AL101 in recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma (R/M ACC), expected in 2023.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Cash position On June 30, 2023, the Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents position was $7.1 million.

Revenue Collaboration revenue was $9 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $38 thousand in the comparable period of 2022.

R&D Expenses Research and development expenses were $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

G&A Expenses General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net Loss The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $8.7 million or ($1.82) per share based on approximately 4.8 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares with a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of approximately $8.1 million or ($2.83) per share based on approximately 2.9 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For further details on the Company’s financial results, including results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30,2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers and is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from more common cancers. The Company’s lead candidates under development are the oral gamma secretase inhibitor, AL102, for desmoid tumors; ADXS-504, a Lm-based therapy for early-stage prostate cancer; and the intravenous gamma secretase inhibitor, AL101, for adenoid cystic carcinoma. AL102 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in the Phase 3 segment of a pivotal study for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE). On July 26, 2023 Ayala entered into a definitive merger agreement with Biosight Ltd., a privately-held pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, pursuant to which Ayala will combine with Biosight in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close prior to the end of the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory and other conditions including approval of Biosight stockholders. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,079 $ 2,408 Short-term restricted bank deposits 106 110 Trade receivables - 234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,371 436 Total current assets 9,556 3,188 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred issuance costs 1,953 Operating lease right of use asset 1,390 1,462 Intangible assets, net 115 - Property and equipment, net 882 960 Other assets $ 208 $ 206 Total long-term assets 2,595 4,581 Total assets $ 12,151 $ 7,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payable $ 4,420 $ 4,080 Operating lease liabilities 542 419 Accrued expenses 1,905 551 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 1,401 994 Other accounts payable 159 169 Total current liabilities 8,427 6,213 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term warrant liability 67 - Uncertain tax position 1,648 1,323 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,000 1,332 Total long-term liabilities $ 2,715 $ 2,655 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common Stock of $0.001 par value per share; 170,000,000 and 37,480,000 shares authorized on June 30, 2023 and on December 31, 2022, respectively; 4,838,321 and 2,775,906 shares issued and on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; * 4,779,826 and 2,695,067 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. $ 5 $ 3 Additional paid-in capital* 166,218 148,052 Accumulated deficit (165,214 ) (149,154 Total stockholders’ equity 1,009 (1,099 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,151 $ 7,769

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in Form 10Q.

* Common Stock, additional paid-in capital and per share data have been retroactively adjusted for the impact of the merger, see note 1. 1





AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share & per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues from licensing agreement and others $ 9 $ 38 $ 13 $ 496 Cost of services (9 ) (38 ) (13 ) (406 ) Gross profit — — — 90 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,723 5,580 12,988 13,083 General and administrative 2,763 2,272 7,367 4,705 Operating loss (8,486 ) (7,852 ) (20,355 ) (17,698 ) Financial (loss) Income, net (86 ) (42 ) 215 40 Loss before income tax (8,572 ) (7,894 ) (20,140 ) (17,658 ) Taxes on income (127 ) (214 ) 4,080 (403 ) Net loss (8,699 ) (8,108 ) (16,060 ) (18,061 ) Net Loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.82 ) $ (2.83 ) $ (3.51 ) $ (6.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted* 4,776,344 2,869,612 4,580,661 2,868,499



