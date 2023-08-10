Consolidated Water Reports Second Quarter 2023 Revenue up 110% to $44.2 Million and Net Income of $7.3 Million or $0.46 per Diluted Share

| Source: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Grand Cayman, CAYMAN ISLANDS

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.

The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 110% to $44.2 million.
  • Retail revenue increased 16% to $7.6 million.
  • Services revenue increased 377% to $24.1 million, with recurring services revenue generated from operation and maintenance contracts up 11% to $3.9 million.
  • Manufacturing revenue increased to $4.1 million. 
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $7.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share, up 178% from $2.7 million or $0.18 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis).
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Signed $204 million contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
  • Volume of water sold in Grand Cayman retail segment increased 14% primarily due to increased tourist activity on Grand Cayman, with tourism in 2022 was lower than historical levels due to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Recognized $17.6 million in revenue from PERC Water’s progress on the construction of a $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. The construction is on track for completion next year.

Management Commentary

“I‘m truly gratified and excited to mark the company’s 50th anniversary this month by reporting record quarterly and six-month financial results,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “In Q2, our revenue increased by 110% to $44.2 million, reflecting another strong period of growth across all four of our business segments. Our retail water segment benefited from a 14% increase in the volume of water sold in Grand Cayman, which we attribute to improved tourist activity over last year when tourism was lower than historical levels due to the lingering impact of the pandemic.

“Our services revenue grew by $19 million, mostly due to the progress our PERC Water subsidiary has made on the construction of an $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona that we announced in May of last year. Construction is progressing as planned, and we anticipate generating significant additional revenue from this project until the plant’s anticipated commissioning and startup in mid-2024.

“PERC’s continued strong operating performance, revenue growth and synergies with other areas of our business have significantly improved our overall top and bottom line. Its strong operational presence in the Southwestern U.S. — a region that urgently needs new fresh water sources due to unprecedented drought conditions — has positioned us for further growth and development in this important segment of our business.

“In our Caribbean seawater desalination business, the revenue we recognized from the design and construction of the 2.6 million gallon per day Red Gate desalination plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands also contributed to the year-over-year increase in services revenue. Construction remains on track and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

“Our new Cayman Water 1 million gallon per day West Bay desalination plant is replacing a 30-year-old plant and supplements production capacity for our retail water business in Grand Cayman. The plant is expected to go online next month in time to meet the higher retail water demand we typically experience from mid-December through April in Grand Cayman.

“In July, we entered the U.S. desalination market for the first time with a $204 million contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii. We believe winning this contract was due to our proven ability in designing, building and operating some of the world’s most energy-efficient seawater desalination plants, as well as the exceptional project track record that our team was able to demonstrate to our new client, the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu. We also believe this entrance into the U.S. desalination plant market positions us well for the additional opportunities we are pursuing in the Western U.S.

“We will be commemorating our 50th year of operating with the ringing of the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday. From our humble beginnings, Consolidated Water has pursued a mission to provide state-of-the-art water services to areas of the world where the supply of potable water is scarce. Our dedicated team of engineers, builders and operators have long recognized that fresh water is the most precious resource in the world. Today, we produce more than 25 million gallons of potable water daily from our 11 seawater desalination plants in the Caribbean, and operate 27 water and wastewater treatment facilities in the Western U.S.

“We remain very optimistic about our further growth for numerous reasons. This includes the recovery of tourism in Grand Cayman and our ongoing construction projects underway there and in the U.S., as well as the increased project bidding activity we are seeing in the U.S. We also anticipate that the more than $350 million in major multi-year projects that we secured over the last 18 months will have an increasing positive impact on our earnings in future quarters.

“We believe these activities and achievements, combined with the current positive trends in our markets, represent strong drivers for continued growth, increased profitability, and further strengthening of shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $44.2 million, up 110% compared to $21.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was driven by increases of $1.0 million in the retail segment, $59,000 in the bulk segment, $19.0 million in the services segment and $3.0 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 14% increase in the volume of water sold, as well as the result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates and a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant design and construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $17.6 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2023 for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 11% as compared to $3.5 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.5 million or 35.0% of total revenue, up 107% from $7.5 million or 35.5% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.18 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $7.3 million or $0.46 per fully diluted share, up from a net income of $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.7 million as of June 30, 2023, as compared to $51.1 million as of March 31, 2023, with working capital at $75.5 million, debt of $0.3 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $170.3 million.

First Half 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first half of 2023 was $77.1 million, up 90% compared to $40.6 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.5 million in the retail segment, $1.7 million in the bulk segment, $27.0 million in the services segment and $5.2 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 17% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold in the Cayman Water license area increased by 15% and the remaining 2% increase in the volume of water sold was due to water sales made by Cayman Water directly to the WAC in January and February of 2023.

The retail revenue increased also as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s retail water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, an increase of 9% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant design and construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $24.1 million in revenue for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona in the first half of 2023. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.5 million in the first half of 2023, up 5% as compared to $7.1 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to higher project activity.

Gross profit for the first half of 2023 was $26.0 million or 33.7% of total revenue, up 78% from $14.6 million or 36.0% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first half of 2023 was $11.6 million or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the half of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $11.1 million or $0.70 per fully diluted share, up from net income of $4.0 million or $0.26 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Second Quarter Segment Results

                
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $7,573,329  $8,482,495 $24,093,963 $4,087,476 $44,237,263 
Cost of revenue  3,433,132   5,931,735  16,248,141  3,160,706  28,773,714 
Gross profit  4,140,197   2,550,760  7,845,822  926,770  15,463,549 
General and administrative expenses  4,265,535   379,900  904,560  434,920  5,984,915 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net     1,000      1,000 
Income (loss) from operations $(125,338) $2,171,860 $6,941,262 $491,850  9,479,634 
Other income, net              129,131 
Income before income taxes              9,608,765 
Provision for income taxes              1,940,067 
Net income from continuing operations              7,668,698 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests              137,226 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders              7,531,472 
Net loss from discontinued operations              (207,701)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders             $7,323,771 


                
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $6,526,803 $8,423,749 $5,055,483 $1,061,092  $21,067,127 
Cost of revenue  3,118,411  5,647,583  3,865,867  959,769   13,591,630 
Gross profit  3,408,392  2,776,166  1,189,616  101,323   7,475,497 
General and administrative expenses  3,345,109  404,072  838,040  339,470   4,926,691 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net  1,200    4,080     5,280 
Income (loss) from operations $64,483 $2,372,094 $355,656 $(238,147)  2,554,086 
Other income, net              397,982 
Income before income taxes              2,952,068 
Provision for income taxes              10,152 
Net income from continuing operations              2,941,916 
Income attributable to non-controlling interests              232,197 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders              2,709,719 
Net loss from discontinued operations              (419,833)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders             $2,289,886 


First Half Segment Results

                
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $15,344,424  $17,486,868 $36,815,664 $7,459,297 $77,106,253 
Cost of revenue  6,983,926   12,174,881  26,292,219  5,632,596  51,083,622 
Gross profit  8,360,498   5,311,987  10,523,445  1,826,701  26,022,631 
General and administrative expenses  8,442,642   732,875  1,993,232  852,828  12,021,577 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (7,287)  12,270    1,933  6,916 
Income (loss) from operations $(89,431) $4,591,382 $8,530,213 $975,806  14,007,970 
Other income, net              286,190 
Income before income taxes              14,294,160 
Provision for income taxes              2,389,552 
Net income from continuing operations              11,904,608 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests              300,347 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders              11,604,261 
Net loss from discontinued operations              (466,864)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders             $11,137,397 


                
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $12,840,003  $15,774,393 $9,799,303 $2,211,333  $40,625,032 
Cost of revenue  6,172,151   10,334,702  7,515,047  1,981,871   26,003,771 
Gross profit  6,667,852   5,439,691  2,284,256  229,462   14,621,261 
General and administrative expenses  6,795,515   714,375  1,618,014  664,904   9,792,808 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net  1,200     16,538     17,738 
Income (loss) from operations $(126,463) $4,725,316 $682,780 $(435,442)  4,846,191 
Other income, net              717,709 
Income before income taxes              5,563,900 
Benefit from income taxes              56,425 
Net income from continuing operations              5,507,475 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests              473,627 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders              5,033,848 
Net loss from discontinued operations              (1,027,147)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders             $4,006,701 

Conference Call
Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, which will include a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 5868888

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 18, 2023, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 5868888

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

        
   June 30,  December 31, 
   2023  2022 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $47,691,699 $50,711,751 
Accounts receivable, net  30,302,638  27,046,182 
Inventory  9,844,600  5,727,842 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,873,183  5,643,279 
Contract assets  8,192,770  2,913,722 
Current assets of discontinued operations  320,427  531,480 
Total current assets  103,225,317  92,574,256 
Property, plant and equipment, net  50,733,041  52,529,545 
Construction in progress  5,890,363  3,705,681 
Inventory, noncurrent  5,004,956  4,550,987 
Investment in OC-BVI  1,339,585  1,545,430 
Goodwill  10,425,013  10,425,013 
Intangible assets, net  2,545,556  2,818,888 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,785,865  2,058,384 
Other assets  3,001,292  1,669,377 
Long-term assets of discontinued operations  21,129,288  21,129,288 
Total assets $205,080,276 $193,006,849 
        
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $10,156,003 $8,438,315 
Accounts payable - related parties    403,839 
Accrued compensation  1,869,351  2,267,583 
Dividends payable  1,411,753  1,375,403 
Current maturities of operating leases  547,297  546,851 
Current portion of long-term debt  114,964  114,964 
Contract liabilities  12,928,490  8,803,921 
Deferred revenue  409,670  315,825 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  280,695  389,884 
Total current liabilities  27,718,223  22,656,585 
Long-term debt, noncurrent  161,409  216,117 
Deferred tax liabilities  485,008  560,306 
Noncurrent operating leases  1,552,708  1,590,542 
Other liabilities  153,000  219,110 
Total liabilities  30,070,348  25,242,660 
Commitments and contingencies       
Equity       
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity       
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 48,088 and 34,383 shares, respectively  28,853  20,630 
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,736,041 and 15,322,875 shares, respectively  9,441,625  9,193,725 
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued     
Additional paid-in capital  91,107,323  89,205,159 
Retained earnings  69,702,109  61,247,699 
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity  170,279,910  159,667,213 
Non-controlling interests  4,730,018  8,096,976 
Total equity  175,009,928  167,764,189 
Total liabilities and equity $205,080,276 $193,006,849 


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
Revenue $44,237,263  $21,067,127  $77,106,253  $40,625,032 
Cost of revenue(including related party expenses of $0 and $640,937 for the three months ended, and $0 and $1,480,369 for the six months ended, June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)  28,773,714   13,591,630   51,083,622   26,003,771 
Gross profit  15,463,549   7,475,497   26,022,631   14,621,261 
General and administrative expenses (including related party expenses of $0 and $24,231 for the three months ended, and $0 and $48,462 for the six months ended, June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)  5,984,915   4,926,691   12,021,577   9,792,808 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net  1,000   5,280   6,916   17,738 
Income from operations  9,479,634   2,554,086   14,007,970   4,846,191 
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income  86,137   110,916   199,781   291,603 
Interest expense  (36,247)  (2,724)  (74,091)  (6,805)
Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI  12,150   8,100   26,325   18,225 
Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI  35,272   19,551   70,830   51,317 
Net gain on put/call options     201,000      276,000 
Other  31,819   61,139   63,345   87,369 
Other income, net  129,131   397,982   286,190   717,709 
Income before income taxes  9,608,765   2,952,068   14,294,160   5,563,900 
Provision for income taxes  1,940,067   10,152   2,389,552   56,425 
Net income from continuing operations  7,668,698   2,941,916   11,904,608   5,507,475 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests  137,226   232,197   300,347   473,627 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders  7,531,472   2,709,719   11,604,261   5,033,848 
Total loss from discontinued operations  (207,701)  (419,833)  (466,864)  (1,027,147)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $7,323,771  $2,289,886  $11,137,397  $4,006,701 
             
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders            
Continuing operations $0.48  $0.18  $0.74  $0.33 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)  (0.03)  (0.03)  (0.07)
Basic earnings per share $0.47  $0.15  $0.71  $0.26 
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders            
Continuing operations $0.47  $0.18  $0.73  $0.33 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)  (0.03)  (0.03)  (0.07)
Diluted earnings per share $0.46  $0.15  $0.70  $0.26 
             
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $0.085  $0.085  $0.17  $0.17 
             
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:            
Basic earnings per share  15,736,041   15,285,523   15,729,852   15,285,523 
Diluted earnings per share  15,907,440   15,436,421   15,899,923   15,435,956 


Tags

earnings release advanced water treatment wastewater treatment water management dividend company