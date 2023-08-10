Eos Energy (EOSE) Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $10,000 to Seek Representation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE) investors who acquired securities between May 9, 2022 and July 27, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until October 2, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) that, as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) that, as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; (4) that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

