Clairvest Completes Final Closing of Clairvest Equity Partners VII at US$1.2 Billion Hard Cap in Under 4 months

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG, “Clairvest”) today announced it has held its final closing for Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”). CEP VII closed at the fund’s hard cap of US$1.2 billion in under four months and was oversubscribed. Clairvest’s commitment to CEP VII is US$300 million alongside US$900 million from third-party investors. As with Clairvest’s previous funds, Clairvest will be the single largest investor in CEP VII.



About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lo

Director of Investor Relations & Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

stephaniel@clairvest.com