Near Intelligence Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the close of the market on August 14, 2023.



Near will host a live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on August 15, 2023. The live webcast can be accessed at Near Q2 2023 Earnings Call Pre-Registration . Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to log in. An audio replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

Additional information about Near is available at https://investors.near.com . The Company plans to routinely post important information on that site.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com

