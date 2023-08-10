Japan Essential Oils Market Size is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027

Chicago, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Japan Essential Oils Market by Product Type, Application (Food & beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, and Health Care), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers), Method of Extraction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets, In Asia Pacific the Japan Essential Oils Market size is expected to grow at a cagr of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The growing popularity of essential oil-infused skincare products stimulates market growth.

The essential oils market in Japan is witnessing growth propelled by the rising popularity of essential oil-infused skincare products. With skincare being an integral part of Japanese beauty and self-care routines, consumers are actively seeking natural and holistic solutions to address their skincare needs. Essential oils have gained recognition for their potential to improve skin health, target specific skin concerns, and promote overall well-being.

The incorporation of essential oils in skincare products has gained traction as consumers prioritize effective and eco-friendly alternatives. Essential oils offer a range of properties that can nourish the skin, including moisturizing, soothing, and rejuvenating effects. Their perceived antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties make them highly appealing ingredients for skincare formulations. Japanese consumers are actively searching for skincare products infused with essential oils that align with their preferences for gentle, natural, and efficacious solutions. These products span across facial oils, serums, moisturizers, as well as body care items like bath oils and lotions. Lavender, tea tree, rosehip, and chamomile are among the popular essential oils commonly used in Japanese skincare formulations.

Furthermore, the utilization of essential oils in skincare aligns with the Japanese approach to beauty, emphasizing a holistic and mindful approach to self-care. Essential oils elevate the sensory experience of skincare routines, imparting a soothing and calming effect that promotes relaxation and mindfulness. The expanding availability and diversity of essential oil-infused skincare products in the Japanese market have generated heightened consumer interest, driving the growth of the essential oils market. Skincare brands and manufacturers in Japan are responding to this demand by incorporating essential oils into their product lines and highlighting their benefits through targeted marketing campaigns.

