Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

| Source: Clairvest Group Inc. Clairvest Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

NomineeVote ForVotes Withheld
 John Barnett10,064,415 101 
 Michael Bregman10,063,961 555 
 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini10,064,215 301 
 Joseph E. Fluet10,064,115 401 
 G. John Krediet9,926,093 138,423 
 William F. Morneau10,062,965 1,551 
 B. Jeffrey Parr9,926,647 137,869 
 Kenneth B. Rotman9,926,747 137,769 
 Lionel H. Schipper10,053,615 10,901 
 Michael Wagman9,926,747 137,769 
 Rick Watkin9,915,847 148,669 
 Peter Zemsky10,064,215 301 


About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
stephaniel@clairvest.com