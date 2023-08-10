BEYHIVE ALERT! TAKE CAPITOL CORRIDOR TRAINS TO SEE BEYONCÉ AT LEVI’S ® STADIUM ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2023

Oakland, CA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyoncé fans can take Capitol Corridor trains directly to Levi’s® Stadium for her only Northern California “Renaissance World Tour” date this summer on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Concert goers can take advantage of Capitol Corridor’s Friends and Family Half-Fare promotion, buy one adult full-fare ticket and save 50% on up to five companion fares. So,leave the car behind and join the BeyHive onboard the train. Sit back and enjoy the onboard amenities that include FREE Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms, comfortable seats, and a Café Car, with specialty beverages.
Levi’s Stadium ® Beyoncé Concert Train Schedule
Santa Clara – Great America (GAC) station arrivals and departures
Date
Concert Starts
Concert Ends (estimated)
Westbound Train
(To Levi’s Stadium)
Eastbound Train
(To SAC)
|Wednesday 8/30/23
|8:00 p.m.
|11:00 p.m.
| Train #543 arrives
GAC at 5:05 p.m.
| Train #550 departs
GAC at 11:59 p.m.
Capitol Corridor has adjusted the return schedule to accommodate concert goers. The special train will depart the station at 11:59 p.m. For more information about the Friends and Family Half-Fare promotion, visit the website. The next scheduled concert train to/from Levi’s ® Stadium is Ed Sheeran on Sept. 16, 2023, visit the website for more information. For train updates, sign up for Capitol Corridor service alerts through email/SMS text @RideCCRail.com.
About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®
Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org
Contact:
Vernaé Graham, Capitol Corridor
Email: VernaeG@capitolcorridor.org