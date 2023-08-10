BEYHIVE ALERT! TAKE CAPITOL CORRIDOR TRAINS TO SEE BEYONCÉ AT LEVI’S ® STADIUM ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2023

Oakland, CA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyoncé fans can take Capitol Corridor trains directly to Levi’s® Stadium for her only Northern California “Renaissance World Tour” date this summer on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.  

Concert goers can take advantage of Capitol Corridor’s Friends and Family Half-Fare promotion, buy one adult full-fare ticket and save 50% on up to five companion fares. So,leave the car behind and join the BeyHive onboard the train. Sit back and enjoy the onboard amenities that include FREE Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms, comfortable seats, and a Café Car, with specialty beverages.  

Levi’s Stadium ® Beyoncé Concert Train Schedule  
Santa Clara – Great America (GAC) station arrivals and departures 

 

Date  		 

Concert Starts  		 

Concert Ends (estimated)  		 

Westbound Train  
(To Levi’s Stadium)  		 

Eastbound Train  

(To SAC)                           
Wednesday 8/30/23  8:00 p.m.  11:00 p.m.  Train #543 arrives  
GAC at 5:05 p.m.  		Train #550 departs  
GAC at 11:59 p.m. 

Capitol Corridor has adjusted the return schedule to accommodate concert goers. The special train will depart the station at 11:59 p.m. For more information about the Friends and Family Half-Fare promotion, visit the website. The next scheduled concert train to/from Levi’s ® Stadium is Ed Sheeran on Sept. 16, 2023, visit the website for more information.  For train updates, sign up for Capitol Corridor service alerts through email/SMS text @RideCCRail.com.

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor® 
Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org 

Contact:  
Vernaé Graham, Capitol Corridor  
Email: VernaeG@capitolcorridor.org 

 

        











    

        

        
