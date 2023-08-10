BEYHIVE ALERT! TAKE CAPITOL CORRIDOR TRAINS TO SEE BEYONCÉ AT LEVI’S ® STADIUM ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2023

Oakland, CA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyoncé fans can take Capitol Corridor trains directly to Levi’s® Stadium for her only Northern California “Renaissance World Tour” date this summer on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Concert goers can take advantage of Capitol Corridor’s Friends and Family Half-Fare promotion, buy one adult full-fare ticket and save 50% on up to five companion fares. So,leave the car behind and join the BeyHive onboard the train. Sit back and enjoy the onboard amenities that include FREE Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms, comfortable seats, and a Café Car, with specialty beverages.

Levi’s Stadium ® Beyoncé Concert Train Schedule

Santa Clara – Great America (GAC) station arrivals and departures





Date



Concert Starts



Concert Ends (estimated)



Westbound Train

(To Levi’s Stadium)



Eastbound Train



(To SAC) Wednesday 8/30/23 8:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m. Train #543 arrives

GAC at 5:05 p.m. Train #550 departs

GAC at 11:59 p.m.

Capitol Corridor has adjusted the return schedule to accommodate concert goers. The special train will depart the station at 11:59 p.m. For more information about the Friends and Family Half-Fare promotion, visit the website. The next scheduled concert train to/from Levi’s ® Stadium is Ed Sheeran on Sept. 16, 2023, visit the website for more information. For train updates, sign up for Capitol Corridor service alerts through email/SMS text @RideCCRail.com.

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-i Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org

Contact:

Vernaé Graham, Capitol Corridor

Email: VernaeG@capitolcorridor.org