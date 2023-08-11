REMINDER -- Saputo Inc.: 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), via live webcast at: https://web.lumiagm.com/#/405910269.

The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Saputo will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023. A webcast and conference call will follow on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be

Mr. Lino A. Saputo and Mr. Maxime Therrien.

To participate:

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.

Conference line (audio only): 1-800-379-4140

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation

For those unable to join, the webcast presentations of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and fiscal 2024 first quarter results will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the first quarter results conference call will also be available until Friday, August 18, 2023, 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22027517).



Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com