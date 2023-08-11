MARTELA TO INITIATE CHANGE NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND





Martela will initiate change negotiations on possible layoffs in Finland. The possible layoffs would last a maximum of days 90 and could be implemented by the end of April 2024. The planned personnel adjustments concerns Group’s all companies in Finland and involves approximately 190 employees.

“Current market conditions have significantly decreased our sales volumes and operating result. We need to align our current cost base in order to meet the current volumes until the market conditions will start to recover to normal levels”, says CEO Ville Taipale.

The Martela Group employees approximately 330 people in Finland.

Martela Corporation

Ville Taipale

CEO

Further information

Ville Taipale, CEO Tel +358 50 557 2611

