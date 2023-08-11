Elevated Demand for Minimally Invasive Aesthetics Propelled by Social Media Momentum: Europe's Dermal Fillers Market Projected to Exceed US$ 2.52 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe Dermal filler Market are anticipated to increase significantly over the next few years due to a number of factors, such as the rising popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological developments that have allowed for the creation of novel products that can be used in combination therapies, partnerships between major dermal filler producers and specialised clinics, and online marketing campaigns.



The Europe market currently stands at US$ 1.63 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2023-2033).

The market expansion is being considerably fueled by a rising demand for less invasive cosmetic operations across practically all European demographic groups, according to recent industry trends. To improve their looks, men in particular have become more interested in skin-improving operations. Men are also aware of how ageing affects their skin and their facial features. More men in Europe are looking for novel ways to stop the effects of early gravitational ageing, which mostly affects the skin of the face, thanks to their unparalleled access to social media and other resources.

In order to create credibility and broaden the appeal of their products, manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on partnering with recognized cosmetic clinics and healthcare professionals in the aesthetic area. Joint marketing initiatives, educational initiatives, and exclusive distribution contracts are examples of partnerships.

Marketing and advertisement, advancing medical infrastructure as well as the rise in medical tourism in Europe are all such factors that are anticipated to grow the market of dermal fillers in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By ingredient, the hyaluronic acid segment contributed around US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. Due to its great biocompatibity, versatility, and natural and long-lasting effects hyaluronic acid has been a constant favorite among consumers and practitioners.

in 2022. Due to its great biocompatibity, versatility, and natural and long-lasting effects hyaluronic acid has been a constant favorite among consumers and practitioners. By product, absorbable dermal fillers contributed around US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Its high safety profile, natural-looking results and slow breakdown to avoid any sudden adverse change to the body are the major growth factors.

in 2022. Its high safety profile, natural-looking results and slow breakdown to avoid any sudden adverse change to the body are the major growth factors. By application, aesthetic restoration contributed around US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022, owed to the efficiency of dermal filler techniques in treating various ageing symptoms and improving natural characteristics

in 2022, owed to the efficiency of dermal filler techniques in treating various ageing symptoms and improving natural characteristics By end users, specialty clinics contributed around US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022, due to the increasing number of advanced clinics and customized treatment solutions

in 2022, due to the increasing number of advanced clinics and customized treatment solutions By country, Germany held the dominant share in the world in 2022 with the U.S. contributing around 33.3% value share. Given its continuous technological improvements, rising aesthetic awareness, and advanced clinic infrastructure, Germany dominated the Europe dermal filler market.



“Increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures backed by novel scientific formulations leading to a younger looking skin and social media influence will boost the growth of the Europe dermal filler market,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Top 14 Key Players in Europe Dermal Fillers Market and Their Marketing Strategy

The dermal filler market is moderately competitive in Europe. The market leaders are in a constant run to further establish their position by product launches and collaborations, which has inspired the upcoming players to follow their market footprints.

In June 2023, Croma unveiled PhilArt, an extensive array of injectable skin enhancers. The injectable gel PhilArt, which is based on long-chain polynucleotides (PN), improves radiance via rejuvenation, restores the skin's suppleness, encourages hydration and scavenges free radicals, fosters the formation of fibroblasts and fibres, and stimulates the body's cell regeneration.



The key market players involved are:

Galderma Pharma S.A Bioscience GmbH Croman Pharma Allergan plc. (AbbVie) Sinclair Pharma plc. (Heading Medicine Co., Ltd) Zimmer Aesthetics Mars Pharma GmbH & Co. Kraal Zueva Medical, Inc. Texan Laboratories Inc. Adder GmbH Polonium Medical Technologies Inc. Intracellular Medical UK Ltd LKC Pharma Biloxi’s Pharmaceutical

Key Market Segments Covered in Europe Dermal Fillers Industry Research

By Ingredient:

Hyaluronic Acid

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Polymethyl methacrylate

Collagen

Polynucleotide (PN)

By Product Type:

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

By Application:

Aesthetic Restoration

Dentistry

Reconstructive Surgery



By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Small Medium Large

Online Pharmacies

By Country:

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

BENELUX

Nordics

Rest of Europe

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Europe dermal fillers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The Europe dermal fillers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on the product (absorbable, and non-absorbable), ingredient (Hyaluronic Acid, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymethyl methacrylate, Collagen, and Polynucleotide (PN)), application (aesthetic restoration, dentistry, and reconstructive surgery), and distribution channel (hospitals, specialty clinics {small, medium, large}, and online pharmacies), across seven key countries in Europe.

