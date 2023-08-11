Metaverse in Insurance Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Cyber Insurance in the Metaverse - Protecting Virtual Commerce and Digital Assets

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Insurance - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the fascinating realm of the metaverse, a virtual world where users engage and interact in simulated scenarios, offering a transformative potential for how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content.

Within this immersive landscape, the insurance industry faces unique challenges that can be addressed by leveraging metaverse technologies. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the metaverse value chain, identifying leaders and challengers in each sub-segment.

It also offers market size and growth forecasts for this dynamic digital universe and showcases compelling case studies that demonstrate the metaverse's diverse applications within the insurance sector.

With the rise of virtual commerce and digital assets, cyber insurance becomes a critical consideration, covering losses and providing protection against metaverse-related risks, from virtual property insurance to cybersecurity and virtual theft insurance.

As the metaverse evolves, insurers must seize the opportunity to innovate and develop cutting-edge insurance products and services to meet the growing demands of this futuristic landscape.

Scope

As more businesses enter the metaverse to further their offerings, it will require a greater variety of insurance policies in the metaverse. These will range from virtual property insurance and business interruption insurance to cybersecurity and virtual theft insurance

According to publisher forecasts, the metaverse will become a $627 billion industry by 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate of 33% over 2020-30

Growth of the metaverse will rely on key technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, cloud, and blockchain

Reasons to Buy

Understand the metaverse and its current and future impact on the insurance industry

Learn how deployment of the metaverse can help with the key challenges the insurance sector faces

Identify the leading metaverse adopters and specialist metaverse vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

Insurance Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Insurance

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Metaverse timeline

Companies

Leading metaverse adopters in insurance

Leading metaverse vendors

Specialist metaverse vendors in insurance

Sector Scorecards

Life insurance sector scorecard

Non-life insurance sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Animoca (The Sandbox)

AXA

AIA

Allianz

Cigna

Decentraland

Hololux

Hubb

Heungkuk Life Insurance

Legal & General

Microsoft

Prudential Financial

SightCall

Sun Life Financial

Tokio Marine Holdings

YuLife

Zurich Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shk3yr



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.