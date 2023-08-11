Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Monoclonal Antibodies Dominate the Market, Driven by Exponential Research and Applications within Oncology

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceuticals market has experienced remarkable growth with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 to 2022. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its steady growth trajectory from 2022 to 2027, fueled by several key factors.

The surge in chronic illness cases, coupled with the adoption of innovative technologies and growing inorganic growth strategies, acts as significant drivers of this expansion. Moreover, governments worldwide are playing a crucial role in promoting the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products through supportive regulations and policies.

The biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing a rapid surge in technological advancements, such as novel drug delivery systems, gene therapies, and personalized medicine.

These breakthroughs are paving the way for innovation, enhancing the efficacy, and ensuring the safety of biopharmaceutical products, further contributing to the sector's growth and success.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

Monoclonal antibodies are estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the exponential research and applications within the oncology department

On the basis of service, the biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into laboratory testing, custom testing/customer proprietary testing, compendial and multi compendial laboratory testing. Laboratory Testing is expected to capture the largest share of market

Competitive Landscape



The Global Biopharmaceuticals market is moderately fragmented with players occupying almost half of the market. The key players operating in the market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focusing on strategic moves to hold larger market shares.

The major companies dominating the Global Biopharmaceuticals market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are the basis of flexibility and price, brand recognition, quality, and the overall variety of the product offering among others.



Future Outlook



The Global Biopharmaceuticals Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to increase in chronic illness cases, enhancing service offerings alongside increase in product innovativeness.



Growth rate of the market is going to increase over the period as market penetration rates increase.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck & Co

Amgen

Bayer

Roche

Cipla

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 How is Biopharmaceuticals Market Positioned Globally?



2. Global Biopharmaceuticals Overview

2.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Overview

2.2 Ecosystem of Global Biopharmaceuticals Market

2.3 Business Cycle of Global Biopharmaceuticals

2.4 Business Model in Global Biopharmaceuticals

2.5 Timeline of Major Players Global Biopharmaceuticals

2.6 Recent collaborations in Global Biopharmaceuticals



3. Global Biopharmaceuticals Segmentation, 2022

3.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Size, 2017-2022

3.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Segmentation based on the type of Product, 2022

3.3 Global Biopharmaceuticals Segmentation based on the type of Geography, 2022

3.4 Global Biopharmaceuticals Segmentation based on the type of Application, 2022



4. End User Analysis of Global Biopharmaceuticals

4.1 End-to-end process in Global Biopharmaceuticals

4.2 Decision Making Parameters for farmers in Global Biopharmaceuticals



5. Industry Analysis of Global Biopharmaceuticals

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis on Global Biopharmaceuticals

5.3 Growth Enablers in Global Biopharmaceuticals

5.4 Bottlenecks and Challenges in the Global Biopharmaceuticals

5.5 Trends and Developments in Global Biopharmaceuticals

5.6 SWOT Analysis of Global Biopharmaceuticals

5.7 Overview of how the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted the Global Biopharmaceuticals Market



6. Competition Framework for Global Biopharmaceuticals

6.1 Competitive Landscape in Global Biopharmaceuticals

6.2 Market shares for Major Players present in Global Biopharmaceuticals

6.3 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Global Biopharmaceuticals

6.4 Business Strategies of Major Players in Global Biopharmaceuticals Market



7. Future Outlook and Projections of the Market, 2022-2027

7.1 Global Biopharmaceuticals Size Future Outlook, 2022-2027

7.2 Global Biopharmaceuticals Segmentation based on the type of product, 2027

7.3 Global Biopharmaceuticals Segmentation based on the type of geography, 2027

7.4 Upcoming Technologies in Global Biopharmaceuticals



8. Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

8.1 Recommendation for Global Biopharmaceuticals Players- Operational Strategies

8.2 Recommendation for Global Biopharmaceuticals Players- Marketing Strategies



9. Research Methodology

