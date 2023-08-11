Enhancing Communications with MIMO Research Study 2023: Understanding the Advantages and Specifics of MIMO Technology Across Industry Standards - 3GPP LTE, IEEE802.11ax, and More

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhancing Communications with MIMO - Technologies, Markets and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report researches advanced technologies and markets for wireless and wired communications systems that MIMO supports - Multiple Input/Multiple Output structures - to enhance their performance. It revises and updates earlier issues of the report as well as adds the analysis of latest technologies.

The goal of this report is to characterize MIMO advantages and specifics for each standard. It also addresses the market characteristics of discussed technologies. The report concentrates on profiling the industry players and their products. MIMO characteristics, structures, and types are also addressed and compared. The report also surveys patents related to the discussed subjects.

Users' demand for more efficient networking brought to life many technological innovations. One of them is MIMO, which became very popular in wireless systems - almost all recent and future 3GPP standards use (or will be using) variations of such a technique. MIMO is also used in wireline systems.

This report is based on the analysis of MIMO-based communications systems, their technologies, and markets specifics. The report is written for a broad audience of managers and technical staff who are involved in the design and implementation of advanced communications systems.

In particular, the following industry standards that utilize MIMO have been considered:

3GPP LTE

IEEE802.11ax

IEEE802.11ay

IEEE 802.11ac

HomePlug AV2

ITU G.hn - MIMO

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Goal

1.3 Structure

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Target Audience

2.0 MIMO - Concept, Functions and Types

2.1 History

2.2 Concept

2.3 Types of MIMO: Examples

2.3.1 CoMP MIMO

2.3.2 Massive MIMO

2.3.3 MU-MIMO

2.3.4 MIMO-OFDM

2.3.5 Mobile Networked MIMO

2.3.6 MIMO - by Type of Communications Media

2.3.7 Summary

2.4 MIMO Benefits (Wireless Systems)

3.0 MIMO in Wireless Systems

3.1 LTE Development and MIMO

3.1.1 Releases - 3GPP

3.1.2 LTE Timetable

3.1.3 Broadband Mobile Communications-Phases

3.1.4 LTE Standardization-Industry Collaboration

3.1.5 Industry Initiative

3.1.6 Intellectual Property

3.1.7 Key Features of LTE

3.1.8 Details

3.1.8.1 Evolved UMTS Radio Access Network (EUTRAN)

3.1.8.2 UE Categories

3.1.8.3. Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

3.1.9 LTE Advanced

3.1.10 SON

3.1.11 Voice Support

3.1.11.1 VoLTE

3.1.12 Market

3.1.12.1 Drivers

3.1.12.2 Demand: Wireless Broadband

3.1.12.3 LTE Market Projections

3.1.13 Summary: LTE Benefits

3.1.14 Industry

Altair Semiconductor (a Sony Group Company)

Aricent (now Altran)

AceAxis

Cisco

CommAgility

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

Lime Microsystems

Motorola Solutions

Nokia

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sequans

Signalion

TI

U-blox

ZTE

3.1.15 Specifics: LTE MIMO

3.1.15.1 Techniques

3.1.15.2 Major Applications

3.1.15.3 Modes

3.1.15.4 MIMO: LTE Release 8

3.1.15.5 MIMO: LTE Release 9

3.1.15.6 MIMO: LTE Advanced and Further Developments

3.1.15.7 LTE/LTE-A - MIMO Benefits

3.1.15.8 Market Projections

3.1.16 5G NR and MIMO

3.2 IEEE802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and MIMO

3.2.1 Background

3.2.2 Focal Points

3.2.3 Major Features

3.2.4 Major Applications

3.2.5 Physical Layer

3.2.5.1 Multi-User Operation

3.2.5.2 Role of MU-MIMO

3.2.5.3 Multi-User OFDMA

3.2.6 MAC

3.2.6.1 Spatial Reuse with Color Codes

3.2.6.2 Power-saving with Target Wake Time

3.2.6.3 Density

3.2.7 802.11ax Operating Modes

3.2.7.1 MU-MIMO (Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax)

3.2.8 Industry

Aerohive (Extreme Networks)

Asus

Broadcom

Huawei

Marvell

Netgear

Ruckus

Quantenna (acquired by On Semiconductor in 2019)

Qualcomm

3.2.9 Beyond Wi-Fi 6 - Extreme High Throughput Wi-Fi - 802.11be

3.3 MIMO Role in 802.11ac Development

3.3.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics

3.3.2 Approval

3.3.3 Major Features: Summary

3.3.4 Major Benefits

3.3.5 Usage Models

3.3.6 Waves

3.3.7 Market Projections

3.3.8 Industry

Aruba - HP

Celeno

Broadcom

Buffalo

Cisco

D-Link

Fortinet

Linksys

Marvell

Netgear

Qualcomm

Quantenna (acquired by On Semiconductor in 2019)

Redpine Signals

3.3.9 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard

3.3.9.1 Comparison

3.4 802.11ay and MIMO Technology

3.4.1 Timetable

3.4.2 Scope

3.4.3 Need

3.4.4 Usage Cases (Examples)

3.4.5 Expected Characteristics

3.4.6 MIMO - Preliminary View

4.0 MIMO in Wireline Communications

4.1 HomePNA and ITU MIMO-based Technologies

4.1.1 HomeGrid Forum

4.1.1.1. Specifications

4.1.1.1.1 Background

4.1.1.1.2 HomePNA Specification 3.1: Major Features

4.1.1.1.3 Fast EoC HomePNA

4.1.1.2 Major Benefits

4.1.2 ITU G.hn

4.1.2.1 General

4.1.2.2 G.hn Details

4.1.2.2.1 Differences

4.1.2.2.2 Common Features

4.1.2.3 Acceptance

4.1.2.4 HomePNA and G.hn Documents

4.1.2.5 G.hn-mimo - G.9963

4.1.2.5.1 Drivers

4.1.2.5.2 G.9963 Details

4.1.2.5.2.1 General

4.1.2.5.2.2 Wireline Specifics - G.hn-mimo

4.1.2.5.2.3 Scope

4.1.2.5.2.4 Performance

4.1.2.6 Industry

Comtrend

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)

Marvell

MaxLinear/devolo

ST&T

Xingtera

4.2 HomePlugAV2-mimo

4.2.1 General

4.2.1.1 Certification

4.2.2 Major Improvements

4.2.3 Specification Details

4.2.3.1 MIMO Mechanism

4.2.4 Industry

Aztech

Broadcom

D-Link

Extollo

Gigafast Ethernet

Intersil (acquired by Renesas in 2017)

Lea Networks

Sineoji

Trendnet

TP-Link

Qualcomm Atheros

Zyxel

5.0 Conclusions

Attachment I: Patents Survey LTE - MIMO (2018-2020)

Attachment II: Patents Survey - 802.11ac MIMO (2018-2020)

Attachment III: Patents Survey - 802.11ax MIMO (2018-2020)

Attachment IV: Patents Survey - 802.11ay MIMO (2018-2020)

Attachment V: Patents Survey - G.hn-MIMO (2014-2020)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrjvno

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.