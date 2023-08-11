Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Nordic and Western Europe Emerge as Prime Destinations for Hyperscale Data Center Investment with Spain and Portugal at the Forefront

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe hyperscale data center market is witnessing substantial growth, with a projected value of $39.69 billion by 2028, up from $28.42 billion in 2022, representing a commendable CAGR of 5.72% from 2022 to 2028.

Nordic and Western Europe have emerged as prime destinations for hyperscale investment, attracting operators due to the availability of free and air-based cooling. Spain and Portugal have also emerged as new destinations for hyperscale data center development within Western Europe.

Major cloud players like Microsoft, Google, and Meta are leading investors in this market, while Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are key colocation operators actively developing hyperscale facilities across Europe.

The post-COVID rapid digitalization and GDPR have accelerated the demand for hyperscale facilities, leading operators to source renewable energy and adopt sustainability initiatives like the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact.

The Western Europe and Nordics regions, favored for their cooling advantages, remain the top choices for hyperscale facility development in the European market.

KEY TRENDS

High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is making inroads across Europe. Governments and businesses are taking multiple initiatives to implement and utilize the potential of artificial intelligence.

Countries like Germany, the U.K., and many others have already developed national strategies for AI, and few other countries are taking concrete steps to deploy AI.

Spain launched AI regulatory sandbox in June 2022

Portugal has launched an AI-based i4.0 program to improve the technology environment in the country.

Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators

European Union is continuously working towards making energy consumption completely green with new laws and regulations.

Countries like U.K., France, and others have already signed Paris Agreement; therefore, it is binding on them to eliminate fossil fuel as an energy source and replace existing power capacity with renewable energy.

The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact has also prompted operators to move towards 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Governments across Europe are moving towards renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based energy sources.

The U.K. government is moving towards 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Germany wants to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Electrical Infrastructure

Lithium-ion UPS systems, fuel cells, and natural gas generators will be in the center as operators move towards more efficient electrical infrastructure with sustainable intentions.

AWS will use HVO across all of its European data centers. It has already replaced diesel with HVO in Ireland facility.

Microsoft has partnered with Eaton, which will outfit all of Microsoft's data centers with grid-interactive UPS.

Hyperscale data center facilities increasingly use efficient electric infrastructure like medium voltage switchgear and other equipment.

Mechanical Infrastructure

Most operators have deployed free cooling and zero-water cooling, leveraging the cold temperature of the region. Colt Data Centre Services is using free cooling most of the year in the Paris South West data center; also, the same will be used in the announced expansion of this facility.

Liquid cooling is being promoted across the data centers in the Europe hyperscale data center market. Due to the increasing workload of AI and HPC across Europe, free cooling and zero-water cooling will be less efficient than liquid cooling.

General Construction

Increasing investment in hyperscale facilities will increase investment in engineering, design, and installation services the most, as operators are looking towards sustainable design in development.

District heating is prevalent in Europe, where data center firms transfer heat generated from facilities to nearby offices/residential places/swimming pools, and others. Nordic is leading in terms of developing district heating with data center firms. Western Europe is also having increased investment in district heating technology.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2028?

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators

Development of District Heating Concept

Innovative Construction Techniques of Data Centers

Market Growth Enablers

Cloud-Based Service Adoption

Shift from On-Premises to Cloud & Colocation

Advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies

Government Support for Data Center Development

Growth in Submarine & Inland Connectivity

Adoption of Ocp & Hyperscale Infrastructure

Market Restraints

Supply Chain Disruptions

Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Security Challenges

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 439 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $39.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Europe

Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Italy

Spain

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Central & Eastern European Countries

Poland

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

