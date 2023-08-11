Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Technologies and Global Markets Report 2023: A $54 Billion Market in 2028 - ESG Sustainability Driving Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2028, the market is expected to reach an estimated value of $54.0 billion.

The global specialty water treatment chemicals market is projected to witness robust growth, with an estimated 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028.

This growth is fueled by emerging opportunities in developing and developed regions, along with advancements in water treatment products, driven by the increasing demand for clean water across various sectors.

The rising global demand for clean water is a result of growing populations and rapid industrial expansion, which has significantly influenced the water treatment industry's growth rate in recent years. With a focus on water treatment methods using specialty chemicals, this market offers a diverse range of treatment options and technologies to ensure the purification of contaminated water for various applications.

The declining availability of clean water across regions with large populations, such as China, India and African countries, is driving the growth of the water treatment chemicals industry. Hence, India and China, due to demographic factors and their having a competitive edge over developed countries with comparatively stricter water treatment regulations, contributed significantly to the growth of the specialty water treatment chemicals market.

Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region currently is and will remain the single largest market for specialty chemicals for water treatment through 2028. The 2023 market share of the APAC region is 48.5%, followed by North America at 21.3% and Europe at 18.6%. The same trend is expected to continue into the year 2028, with some minor distribution percentage changes among the different regions.



Based on function, the market is segmented into various categories such as corrosion inhibitors, coagulants and flocculants, biocides and insecticides, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters and softeners, activated carbon, defoamers and nano-chemicals. These segments have been explained in detail in the report; among these segments, the corrosion inhibitors and coagulants and flocculants segments held over 40.4% of the market share in 2022.

In terms of end users, the power industry is the single largest user of specialty chemicals for water treatment, comprising 25.5% of the market, followed by the oil and gas industry, which had a 19.9% share in 2022.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Dow Inc., Grasim Industries Ltd., Halliburton Co., Solvay S.A., and Veolia Environnement S.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

