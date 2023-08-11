Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Market Growth: Increasing Use of Complex Materials and Focus on Resource-Efficient Processes Drive Demand

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wire Cutting EDM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Small Hole EDM segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Market Trends & Drivers

The global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is poised for growth with several key trends and drivers shaping the industry. The recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI is encouraging assembly plants to invest in manufacturing equipment, especially with improving plant capacity utilization setting the stage for new equipment purchases. The advancements in Micro & Nano EDM are opening up opportunities in microfabrication applications, while the increasing use of complex materials is driving demand for EDM machines. Manufacturers' focus on resource-efficient processes is boosting preference for EDM technology. The global shortage of skilled labor is spurring the adoption of automated CNC EDM systems for increased productivity. Post-recession, market opportunities are shifting towards emerging countries. The stable medical device manufacturing sector is a positive indicator for market growth, with technology refinements in Wire EDM doubling productivity in this field. Aerospace production and steady automobile production are also driving demand for CNC EDM in their respective industries.

Continuous technology improvements, high-end EDM technology demand, and the integration of advanced features like automatic wire threading, MTConnect communications protocol, in-process inspection systems, vision systems, and touchscreen controls are enhancing the EDM market's growth prospects. Research trends in EDM include electrode materials, rapid electrode production, automation, green manufacturing, and focus on micro and nano EDM. However, the rising popularity of ultrafast lasers poses a potential threat to the EDM market, while high-speed milling is also cannibalizing EDM demand in the mold & die industry. Overall, the EDM market remains dynamic and responsive to advancements in technology and industry demands.

Report Scope

The global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market is analyzed comprehensively in terms of annual sales in US$ million from 2014 to 2030. The report includes tables which provide insights into recent past, current, and future trends for EDM in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, specific subtypes and industries within the EDM market are examined, such as Wire Cutting EDM, Small Hole EDM, Die Sinking EDM, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses. These analyses highlight the market's growth potential, historical performance, and anticipated trends, emphasizing regional variations and key industry segments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Metal Shaping: A Key Process in Manufacturing Engineering

Recent Market Activity

Manufacturing Industry: The Sole Determinant of Demand for EDM

Recession Deeply Impacts the Manufacturing Growth in Developed Economies

Why the Recession Shock Impacted the EDM Market?

A Reinvented Manufacturing Industry

Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era

Challenges Facing Global Economy

Factors Favoring Economic Growth

Global Market Outlook

Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AAEDM Corp.

AccuteX Technologies Co., Ltd.

Beaumont Machine

CHMER EDM

Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd.

GF Machining Solutions Management SA

Kent Industrial USA, Inc.

KNUTH Machine Tools

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

MC Machinery Systems, Inc.

ONA Electroerosion S.A.

Sodick, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Encourage Spending on Manufacturing Equipment by Assembly Plants

Improving Plant Capacity Utilization Sets Ground for New Equipment Purchases

Developments in Micro & Nano EDM Spur Opportunities in Microfabrication Applications

Increasing Use of Complex Materials Drives Demand for EDM

Growing Focus on Resource Efficient Manufacturing Processes Drives Preference for EDM

Global Shortage of Skilled Labor Spurs Demand for Automated CNC EDM

Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries, Post-Recession

A STable Medical Device Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Technology Refinements in Wire EDM to Double Productivity in Medical Device Manufacturing

Aerospace Production to Benefit Demand for EDM

Steady Automobile Production Drives Demand for CNC EDM in Automotive Machining

Continuous Technology Improvements to Spur Growth in the EDM Market

Demand for High-End EDM Technology Spur Advancements in EDM

Latest Technological Advancements in EDM

Automatic Wire Threading Capabilities in One Single Machine to Minimize Accuracy Errors

Integration of MTConnect Communications Protocol for Greater Accuracy and Repeatability

In-Process Inspection Systems for Higher Accuracy and Efficiency

Integration of Vision Systems Enhance Finished Product Quality

Advanced Touchscreen Controls

Automation Leads to Precise Predictability and Remarkable Repeatability

Research Trends in EDM

Research on Electrode Materials and Rapid Electrode Production

Focus on Automation

Spotlight on Green Manufacturing

Research on Dry EDM

Focus on Micro and Nano EDM

Growing Popularity of Ultrafast Lasers: A Major Threat to the Growth of EDM

High Speed Milling Cannibalizes Demand for EDM in the Mold & Die Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcya9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment