Global HVAC Filters Market - Activated Carbon Filters and Other Technologies to Drive Growth Across Industries

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the global HVAC filters market was valued at US$3.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The report analyzes various segments of the HVAC filters market, with a focus on HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, which are projected to record a CAGR of 9.2% and reach US$2.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth of the Electrostatic Precipitators segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

In terms of geographic markets, the United States HVAC filters market is estimated at US$914 million in 2022, and China, the second-largest economy globally, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.5%, respectively, over the same period. Germany is expected to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR within Europe.

The report provides insights into annual sales in US$ million from 2014 to 2030 and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the same period. It also delves into specific technologies and industries within the HVAC filters market, such as HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, and Other Technologies, and their growth prospects in various sectors like Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Other End-Uses.

The report profiles key competitors in the HVAC filters market, including companies such as 3M Co., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, American Air Filter Co., Inc., Camfilab, Donaldson Co., Inc., Emirates Industrial Filters LLC, Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg Group, GVS Group, Koch Filter, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Sandler AG, Sogefi Group, Spectrum Filtration Pvt., Ltd., and Troy Filters Ltd.

Key Report Features:

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

The report provides valuable market insights for businesses and investors interested in the HVAC filters market, helping them develop strategies for market-entry, expansion, and investment in this growing industry.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iecgq9

