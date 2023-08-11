Global Target Acquisition Systems Market Growth - Military and Homeland Security Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Acquisition Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the global market for target acquisition systems was valued at US$13.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$19.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The report analyzes various segments of the target acquisition systems market, with a focus on the Land segment, which is projected to record a CAGR of 4.8% and reach US$12.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Airborne segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

In terms of geographic markets, the target acquisition systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is expected to grow at approximately 4% CAGR within Europe.

The report provides insights into annual sales in US$ million from 2014 to 2030 and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the same period. It delves into specific segments of target acquisition systems, such as Land, Airborne, Naval, Military, and Homeland Security, and their sales prospects in different regions. This data is valuable for stakeholders to understand the historical performance and potential growth of the target acquisition systems market in the coming years.

The report profiles key competitors in the target acquisition systems market, including companies such as Aselsan A.S., Bae Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hensoldt, Iacit, Instro Precision Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries, Kearfott Corporation, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, Rheinmetall AG, Safran Group, Thales, and Wuhan Joho Technology Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



The report provides valuable market insights for businesses and investors interested in the target acquisition systems market, helping them develop strategies for market-entry, expansion, and investment in this growing industry.

