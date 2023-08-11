Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market - Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for NHL therapeutics was estimated at US$10.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$17.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

The report analyzes various segments of NHL therapeutics, with a focus on Immunotherapy, which is projected to record a CAGR of 7.5% and reach US$9.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Targeted segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

In terms of geographic markets, the NHL therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is expected to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR within Europe.

The report provides insights into annual sales in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030 and includes a comprehensive assessment of NHL therapeutics in different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It presents recent past, current, and future trends for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the same period. Additionally, it includes a historic review of the market for the years 2014 through 2021 and the corresponding % CAGR.

The analysis further presents a 16-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for NHL therapeutics in different regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The report categorizes NHL therapeutic treatments into different types, including Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapies, and Other Therapies, and provides independent analysis of their annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the corresponding % CAGR. Similarly, the historic sales and % CAGR for the years 2014 through 2021 are also included for each therapy type.

Report Highlights:

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

