Notification of major shareholding

Nilfisk Holding A/S has yesterday, August 11, 2023, received two notifications from UBS Group AG with reference to Sections 38 and 39 of the Danish Securities Trading Act.

UBS Group AG has informed Nilfisk that it increased its holding of total voting rights attached to shares and financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S to above the 5% threshold on April 20, 2023.

UBS Group AG has further informed Nilfisk that it decreased its holding of total voting rights attached to shares and financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S to below the 5% threshold on July 14, 2023.

The two notifications have previously been sent by UBS Group AG to Nilfisk Holding A/S, but neither notification has been received by Nilfisk Holding A/S.



