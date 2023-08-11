Taylor Swift May Shake Cities, but Nobody Can Shake Beyonce’s Crown

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Renaissance World Tour traverses across the US, a new study by online research, insights and experience company QuestionPro finds concertgoers are spending about $1,800 per concertgoer, with 80 percent saying it was worth the experience and 91 percent saying they’d go again. This amount is about $300 more than the average spent per concertgoer at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

The survey of 893 people also found:



Fans are crazy in love. 47 percent noted attending with their romantic partner. While friends or the single ladies came in at 53 percent of attendees.





People were prepared to spend big. 70 percent of concertgoers said they did not go over budget with an average of $1,485 as their total prepared concert experience budget.





A rare achievement. The Renaissance World Tour achieved a Net Promoter Score of 71, tying Beyonce with some of the best brands in the world. The top 3 admired brands such as Costco, USAA, and Southwest Airlines are the industry standard for high NPS ratings.





such as Costco, USAA, and Southwest Airlines are the industry standard for high NPS ratings. No ticket drama here. Only 8 percent of concertgoers said that they had to secure a ticket on the secondary market.





Dressed to the nines. Fans spending on average of $400 for outfits for the Renaissance Tour.

“As Beyonce would say….who runs the world? Girls!,” said Crystal Wiese, Director of Marketing at QuestionPro. “These numbers are truly exceptional and showcase Beyonce's unrivaled fan dedication. The Renaissance World Tour has not only captivated audiences but also is leaving its own mark on the economy.”

The Beyonce Renaissance Tour has proven to be an extraordinary success, epitomizing the artist's commitment to providing an unforgettable fan experience. With the tour's profound impact on both fans and the economy, Beyonce continues to solidify her position as a trailblazing force in the cultural zeitgeist.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Europe, Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ba55aa8-b750-497d-a08b-cc881103c0e8