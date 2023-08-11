Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Double by 2030 - Refrigerated Transportation and Food & Beverage Industries Drive Demand

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Insulation Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for refrigeration insulation materials was estimated at US$5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

The report analyzes various segments of refrigeration insulation materials, with a focus on PU & PIR, which is projected to record a CAGR of 10.7% and reach US$4.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Elastomeric Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

In terms of geographic markets, the refrigeration insulation materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 8.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is expected to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR within Europe.

The report provides insights into annual sales in US$ million from 2014 to 2030 and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the same period. It delves into specific types of refrigeration insulation materials, such as PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam, and Other Types, and their sales prospects in different regions. It also examines different end-use applications, including Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial, Cryogenic, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas, and Other End-Uses, and their sales trends in various regions.

Report Highlights:

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

The report provides valuable market insights for businesses and investors interested in the refrigeration insulation materials market, helping them develop strategies for market entry, expansion, and investment in this growing industry.



