From 2023 to 2031, Football Merchandise Market Sales Are Expected to Flourish at a CAGR of 6.5 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global football merchandise market is slated to be valued at US$ 12.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% until 2031. By the end of the 2023 to 2031 forecast period the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 20 billion.



Social media is playing a vital role in the football merchandise market growth. Social media platforms have become instrumental in promoting football merchandise. Various clubs, players, and leagues are relying on social media to reach a wider audience and promote their products. Vendors in the global football merchandise industry are offering personalized and customized products to broaden their customer base.

Fans are more enthusiastic about supporting their favorite teams, which is driving the sales of jerseys, scarves, caps, and other football-related accessories. Real Madrid is one of the top football clubs with around 400 million fans across the globe.

According to Sports Brief, in 2022, Manchester United was the team with the most sold sports jersey in the world. The team sold around 3.22 million jerseys through their distribution partner Adidas. Thus, rise in football fan base worldwide is propelling the football merchandise market development.

Football clubs are focusing on fan engagement initiatives including events, meet-and-greets, and fan groups. These events encourage a closer bond between fans and their favorite teams, which leads to increase in the demand for football merchandise.

In October 2022, Manchester United Club conducted a fan event in Kolkata, India. The event was named #ILOVEUNITED. Hence, increase in number of football events is boosting the football merchandise market progress.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 11.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 20.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 120 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Price, By End-user, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Adidas AG, BasicNet S.p.A, Epic Sports, Inc., Fanatics, Inc., Joma Sport S.A., Macron S.p.A., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global football merchandise market valuation amounted to US$ 11.4 billion in 2022

From 2022 to 2023, a y-o-y growth rate of 6.4% was expected for football merchandise sales

By product type, football accessories such as gloves, footballs, and shin guards, are expected to register high demand

Sales of football clothing, including jackets, joggers & track pants, and t-shirts, are also expected to incline significantly

By distribution channel, online sales of football merchandise are expected to grow substantially

The football merchandise market is likely to grow by 1.6x from 2023 to 2031

Football Merchandise Market Growth Drivers and Trends

The prominence of sports activities, owing to the health and wellness trends, the increasing influence of social media, celebrity endorsement, and the rise in the number of international sports events, encourage consumers to enter into sports activities like football. This increasing number of sports enthusiasts is expected to boost the demand for the football equipment market worldwide.

Football leagues and tournaments in various regions are playing a pivotal role in promoting the sport as well as sports accessories such as jerseys, track pants, joggers, shorts, keychains, mugs, and caps. Celebrity players are influencing their fans to buy their named jerseys. For instance, in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo's merchandise worth US$ 60 million was sold in 12 hours.

Establishment of professional football leagues in various countries is fueling fan engagement and merchandise sales. Leagues, such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A, have a substantial impact on the football merchandise market.



Regional Profile of the Football Merchandise Market

According to the latest football merchandise market forecast, Europe is projected to account for largest share from 2023 to 2031. Increase in number of football clubs and growth in fan base are driving the market dynamics of the region. The UEFA European Championship is one of the biggest football events worldwide.

Rise in popularity of football events, such as the Indian Super League and Santhosh Trophy, is boosting the market trajectory in Asia Pacific. The popularity of football is growing in India in recent years, owing to surge in media exposure, improved infrastructure, grassroots growth, and foreign influence. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel market statistics in the Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

Most football merchandise companies are investing significantly in promotional activities to expand their global presence. They are also adopting various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to increase their market revenue. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following football merchandise manufacturers in its report:

Adidas AG

BasicNet S.p.A

Epic Sports, Inc.

Fanatics, Inc.

Joma Sport S.A.

Macron S.p.A.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour Inc.

Key Market Developments

In July 2023, Art of Football launched a collection for the Women’s World Cup. The brand aims to convert football fan culture into a lifestyle and celebrate the women’s game.

In March 2023, Adidas AG launched its Football Icons Jersey Collection featuring throwback replica designs for some of its leading clubs and federations

In September 2022, Nike Inc. launched its new football jerseys for national teams for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The jerseys were made from 100% recycled polyester.



Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Accessories Gloves Shin Guards Footballs Others (Caps, Bottles, etc.)

Clothing T-shirts and Tops Jackets Joggers & Track Pants Others (Shorts, Hoodies, etc.)

Toys & Games Tabletop Football Football Goal Set Stadium Puzzle Others (Hover Football, Keychain, etc.)

Others (Footwear, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High



End-User

Men

Women

Kids



Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



