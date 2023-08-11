Global Sales of Skin Care Products is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 4.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 256.4 Billion by 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for skin care was estimated to have garnered a market valuation around US$ 172.9 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a steady 4.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 256.4 billion.



The e-commerce industry has expanded quickly due to the explosion in smartphone usage around the globe in recent years. Consumers' standards of life have been steadily growing, in part because their ability to spend more money has increased.

Online retailers like Home Depot, Amazon, and Lowe's give customers access to a wide range of skin care goods, unlike traditional stores where they have less options. The growth of the e-commerce sector is predicted to increase the dynamics of the skin care market globally over the forecast period.

Online platforms also make it easier for brands to share product information and collaborate with influencers, allowing skin care companies to respond rapidly to market demands and trends. The possibility of virtual try-ons as well as subscription models add to e-commerce's allure.

Don't miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=340

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 172.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 256.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Category, Skin Type, Price Range, Consumer Group, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Beiersdorf AG, Clinique Laboratories, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., INGLOT SP. Z O.O., L'Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Ordinary

Key Findings of Market Report

Online platforms make it easier for brands to collaborate with influencers and share information about their products, allowing them to respond rapidly to market demands and consumer trends.

The possibility of virtual try-ons as well as subscription models add to e-commerce's allure.

According to product category, the face care category is anticipated to rule.

The skin care market is developing remarkably in Asia Pacific.

Market Trends For Skin Care

The e-commerce industry has expanded quickly due to the explosion in smartphone usage around the globe in recent years. Consumers' standards of life have been steadily growing, in part because their ability to spend more money has increased.

Online retailers like Home Depot, Amazon, and Lowe's give customers access to a wide range of skin care goods, unlike traditional stores where they have less options. The growth of the e-commerce sector is predicted to increase the dynamics of the skin care market globally over the forecast period.

Online platforms also make it easier for brands to share product information and collaborate with influencers, allowing skin care companies to respond rapidly to market demands and trends. The possibility of virtual try-ons as well as subscription models add to e-commerce's allure.



Direct Purchase This Premium Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=340<ype=S

Skin Care Regional Market Outlook

The skin care market is developing remarkably in Asia Pacific. This can be related to consumers' growing worries about their skin as a result of poor diets and polluted environs. The demand for high-quality body care products has been spurred by increases in disposable income in India, China, and South Korea.

The adoption of skin care regimens has also been fueled by the increased attention on personal hygiene and skin care brought on by changing lifestyles and rising urbanization. The usage of multi-step procedures and a variety of skin care products have been encouraged by the impact of Korean as well as Japanese beauty trends.

The abundance of natural resources (natural oils along with essence), which are crucial for the development of skin care products based on natural components, makes Europe another place where significant growth is anticipated in the near future.



Global Skin Care Market: Key Players

In order to meet the wide range of customer needs, major corporations are investing heavily in thorough research and development efforts. They are working to develop goods that are healthier for the environment as well as the human body while also being more affordable by using more natural materials and little to no chemicals.

The major companies with significant market shares in the skin care industry are Beiersdorf AG, Clinique Laboratories, LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Galderma Laboratories, L.P, INGLOT SP. Z O.O, L'Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and The Ordinary.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for skin care are:

In 2023, Kao Corporation purchased Bondi Sands, an Australian sun care company, giving Kao Corporation a chance to develop in the sunscreen market. In Australia, Bondi Sands has been a well-known company for its skin-whitening as well as self-tanning products. With this acquisition, Kao Corporation hopes to solidify its position in the sunscreen and self-tanning businesses on a worldwide scale.

The flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies established a partnership with famed soccer team Manchester United as its skin care partner on July 21, 2023. The primary goal of the campaign is to draw attention to Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum and serve the needs of Manchester United supporters on social media, which has a reach of more than 250 million people in China alone.

Avon began selling its goods on the Amazon website on April 14, 2023 in an effort to diversify its revenue sources, enhance product sales, and open up new online sales channels.



Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=340

Global Skin Care Market Segmentation

Product Type Face Care Moisturizers & Creams Serums & Essence Face Wash & Cleansers Face Mask Face Oil Under-eye Creams Others (Toners, Face Scrubs & Exfoliators, etc.) Body Care Lotions & Creams Body Oil Hand Creams Foot Creams Others (Foot Masks, Neck Cream, etc.) Bath & Shower Body Cleanser, Gels & Wash Bath Salts Bath Soap & Bomb Others (Bath Accessories, Cleanser, etc.)

Category Organic / Natural Synthetic

Skin Type Oily Skin Dry Skin Sensitive Skin Combination Skin Normal Skin

Price Range Low Medium High

Consumer Group Men Women

End-use Individual Commercial

Distribution Channel Online Company Owned Website Third Party Websites Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Brand Stores Multi-brand Stores Other Retail Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Cosmetic Skin Care - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Wearable Bioelectronic Skin Patches Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Beauty Devices Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com