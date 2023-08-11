Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market is Likely to Reach US$ 21 billion by 2031, Rxpected to Rise at a 4.7% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for automotive seat belt pretensioner was estimated to have garnered a market valuation around US$ 14.3 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a steady 4.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 21.6 billion.



The global automotive industry’s expansion, the rising number of cars, and the escalating application of strict vehicle safety laws significantly influence the growth of the automotive seat belt pretensioner market.

Auto safety standards are being strictly enforced by governments and regulatory organizations across the world. The incorporation of improved seat belt safety devices is frequently required under these requirements for new automobiles.

Enhancing vehicle safety is made possible by the seat belt pretensioner's integration with active safety systems. Advanced sensors and technology are used by active safety systems to identify possible collision hazards and proactively take preventive action to avert accidents or lessen their severity.

Manufacturers of vehicles are combining these devices with seat belt pretensioners to develop a synergistic safety strategy that enhances occupant protection. The market value for automobile seat belt pretensioners is increasing due to the rapid use of active safety systems.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 14.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 21.6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 190 Pages Market Segmentation By Technology, By Seat, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered APV Safety Products, Autoliv Inc., Beam's Seat Belts, Belt-Tech, Berger Group, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Inc., Goradia Industries, GWR Co., Joyson Safety Systems, Kingfisher Automotive, Seatbelt Solutions LLC, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Findings of Market Report

From 2023 to 2031, the retractor technology category is anticipated to have the dominant share.

The crucial function of retractors in the seat belt system as well as their broad use in different types of cars might be attributed to the segment's growth.

During the projected period, the front seat segment is expected to be the largest.

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest share.

Market Trends for Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner

During the projected period, the front seat segment is expected to gain traction. The driver and the front passenger usually sit in the front seats. Given that frontal collisions constitute a sizable fraction of all traffic accidents globally, these postures are essential for safety during crashes. Automakers and governing bodies place a strong emphasis on improving safety elements in the front seat region.

Seat belt pretensioners are essential for keeping passengers secure during crashes or rapid decelerations. The pretensioner instantly tightens the seat belts to remove any slack and draw the occupants firmly into their seats when a vehicle's sensors detect a sudden deceleration or impact. This prevents passengers from moving forward and striking the steering wheel, dashboard, or windshield, so reducing the chance of harm.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Regional Market Outlook

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest share. The market dynamics in the area are being boosted by the expansion of the automobile industry in Japan, South Korea, China, and India. The market demographics in Asia Pacific are also being driven by an increase in car production and sales as well as a growth in public awareness of traffic safety.

The market momentum in Europe is being driven by the increase in the adoption of strict automobile safety laws. The rise of the automotive seat belt pretensioner sector in North America is being driven by the presence of significant automakers, the implementation of strict safety rules, and an increase in consumer awareness of vehicle safety.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market: Key Players

The vehicle seat belt pretensioner market share is largely regulated by a small number of manufacturers, reflecting the worldwide industry's consolidation. The majority of vehicle seat belt pretensioner producers are spending money on new product research and development to diversify their product line. To address the demands of automakers and adhere to regulatory regulations, they are creating creative, affordable solutions.

Major companies in this sector include APV Safety Products, Autoliv Inc., Beam's Seat Belts, Belt-Tech, Berger Group, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Inc., Goradia Industries, GWR Co., Joyson Safety Systems, Kingfisher Automotive, Seatbelt Solutions LLC, Tokai Rika, Co., Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for automotive seat belt pretensioner are:

In May 2021, Continental Engineering Services, an engineering and manufacturing partner for the automobile industry, joined up with TriEye, an Israel-based producer of mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensors, to incorporate SWIR imaging systems within Driver Monitoring Systems.

Skoda declared in November 2020 that it has invented a brand-new LED seat belt fastener that serves as a reminder to fasten your seatbelt.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Segmentation

By Technology Retractor Buckle Anchor

By Seat Front Seat Rear Seat

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Hatchbacks Sedans SUVs Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Duty Trucks Buses and Coaches Off-road Vehicles

By Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





