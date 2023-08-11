Global Optical Chopper Systems Market 2023-2030: Machine Vision Systems and Imaging Tech Advancements, IoT, Connected Devices, and 5G Networks Open Doors to Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Chopper Systems Market Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Chopper System Market is projected to witness substantial growth, with an estimated size of USD 457.02 million in 2022, expected to reach USD 896.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.78%. The market dynamics include driving factors such as increasing demand in FFTx, continuous innovations in spectrometers' applications, and growing demand for sensors technologies in smart cities of developing countries. However, the market faces challenges related to high initial installation costs and technical limitations associated with Optical Chopper systems. Opportunities arise from technological advancements in machine vision systems and imaging, as well as the impact of trends like IoT, connected devices, and 5G networks.

The report also considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for the market. Additionally, it addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The market segmentation covers various product categories, including Fiber Optics, LCD TVs, Rotary Choppers, Sensors, and Spectrometers. Spectrometers are expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. The market is also categorized based on applications such as Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Research & Developments, and Telecommunications, with Aerospace projected to hold significant market share. Geographically, the Americas commanded the largest market share in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides detailed market statistics from 2018 to 2021 as historical data, with 2022 as the base year, and 2023 to 2030 as the forecast period. It includes the FPNV Positioning Matrix, which evaluates vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, categorizing them into Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, or Vital segments.

The Market Share Analysis sheds light on the current state of vendors in the market, providing insights on market penetration, development, diversification, trends, competitive assessment, and product development. The report answers important questions about market size, inhibiting factors, investment opportunities, technology trends, market share of leading vendors, and suitable strategic moves for entering the Global Optical Chopper System Market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $496.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $896.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Optical Chopper System Market, by Product

7. Optical Chopper System Market, by Application

8. Americas Optical Chopper System Market

9. Asia-Pacific Optical Chopper System Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Chopper System Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Competitive Portfolio

13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Ametek, Inc.

Boston Micromachines Corporation

CI Systems

ELECTRO-OPTICAL PRODUCTS Corp.

Hinds Instruments, Inc.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated by Coherent Corp.

McPherson

Newport Corporation

Sciencetech, Inc.

Scitec Instruments Ltd.

Stanford Research System

Sutter Instrument

TeraSense Group

Thorlabs, Inc.

