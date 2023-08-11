Aesthetic Implants Market to reach US$ 8.4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aesthetic implants market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 8.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for aesthetic implants is expected to close at US$ 5.3 billion.



Increasing concern regarding personal appearance among the local population in both developed and developing countries is projected to increase the number of cosmetic surgeries, which in turn is expected to propel the aesthetic implant market growth. The growing demand for facial implants, dermal fillers, and other anti-aging treatments among older demographics, boost the market demand.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74660

The growing demand for premium implant equipment due to the increase in the use of aesthetic implant facilities is anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The increasing concern for physical & aesthetic appearance and increasing cases of facial deformities due to congenital disorders, and trauma requiring cosmetic surgery are further expected to fuel the demand for an aesthetic implant over the forecast period.

In developed and developing countries, the changing lifestyles and increasing focus on aesthetics are increasing the adoption of cosmetic implants, which is expected to propel the market in the upcoming year.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the aesthetic implants market was valued at US$ 5.0 billion

By material, the metal segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on product, the dental implant segment accounts for the highest market share

In terms of gender, the female segment is expected to account for a major share of the aesthetic implants business during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased number of hospitals.





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74660

Aesthetic Implant Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing awareness about aesthetic surgery is expected to boost market growth. The rising concern for physical and aesthetic appearance across all age groups is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing influence of social media and the glamorous world and the increasing adoption of facial & dental implants fuels the aesthetic implants market

Growing technological advances, introducing new and advanced implantation techniques and the growing advent of new imaging technology and 3D painting to boost the market demand.





Aesthetic Implants Market

North America is a significant market for aesthetic implants. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to high disposable income, a culture of body image consciousness, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. United States & Canada have been prominent players in the region.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest share of the aesthetic implant market due to rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures, and a desire to conform to certain beauty standards. Countries like South Korea, Japan, China, and India have witnessed significant growth in demand for cosmetic procedures and implants.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the aesthetic implants market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cosmetics market report

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

GC Aesthetics

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

Implantech

3M

Key Developments in Aesthetic Implants Market

Allergan , a major player in the aesthetics industry, continued to expand its portfolio of products, including breast implants and facial fillers. The company was likely working on innovations related to breast implant materials and technologies to enhance safety and longevity. They may have also been involved in research and development efforts for nonsurgical aesthetic treatments.

, a major player in the aesthetics industry, continued to expand its portfolio of products, including breast implants and facial fillers. The company was likely working on innovations related to breast implant materials and technologies to enhance safety and longevity. They may have also been involved in research and development efforts for nonsurgical aesthetic treatments. Sientra, a company specializing in breast implants and other aesthetic products, might have focused on introducing new implant options and enhancements for a more customized patient experience. Continued emphasis on safety and long-term results would likely have been a priority.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Aesthetic Implants Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74660<ype=S

Aesthetic Implants Market – Key Segments

Product

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Dental Implants Root Implants Plate Implants

Facial Implants

Others (Buttock Implants, Pectoral Implants, etc.)

Material

Metal

Ceramic

Polymer





Biological

Gender

Female

Male

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com