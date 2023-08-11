Global Ancestry and Relationship Testing Market 2023-2030: Industry Overview, Sales Projections, Key Competitors, Strategic Recommendations

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ancestry and Relationship Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the global Ancestry and Relationship Testing market, including sales projections for the years 2022 through 2030. The market is estimated to reach a size of $1.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the period 2022-2030. The report includes historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, along with the percentage CAGR for each period, giving a 16-year perspective on market trends.

The market is segmented into Online and Over the Counter sales for Ancestry and Relationship Testing. The Online segment is projected to record a CAGR of 16.7% and reach $1.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Over the Counter segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the next 8 years.

Geographically, the U.S. market is estimated to be $137.9 million in 2022, while China is forecasted to reach $391.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the period 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 11.5% and 14.3%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR within Europe.

The report features 73 select competitors in the Ancestry and Relationship Testing market, including 23andMe, Ambry Genetics, Ancestry.com, FamilytreeDNA, Helix genomics, MyHeritage, Pathway Genomics, and Quest Diagnostics.

The report includes special coverage on various global events and factors that may impact the market, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers information on competitor market shares, their presence across multiple geographies, and access to digital archives and research platforms, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $506.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

