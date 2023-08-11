Global Compressor Rental Markets, 2028: Sustainable Solutions Propel Compressor Rental Market Amid Growing Environmental Focus

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compressor Rental Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compressor rental market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market was valued at USD 4.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2028, reaching a value of USD 5.55 billion by 2028.

The growth of the global compressor rental market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient and flexible compressed air solutions in various industries. The need for temporary compressed air systems in construction, mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors, along with the rising awareness of the benefits of renting compressors, has contributed to the increased adoption of rental solutions across industries.

Furthermore, the focus on reducing capital expenditure and the need for cost-effective solutions have led to the increased preference for compressor rentals over purchasing new equipment. The adoption of rental solutions is expected to create new growth opportunities for the compressor rental market during the forecast period.

Additionally, with the increasing focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in industries, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly compressor rental solutions. Innovative rental compressor models that consume less energy and produce fewer emissions are expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The trend of outsourcing non-core business activities and the need for reducing operational expenses have also contributed to the increased preference for rental equipment, including compressors. The demand for temporary compressed air solutions, coupled with the need for efficient and cost-effective equipment, is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on type, compressor type, end use, and region. Types of compressors include centrifugal, reciprocating, and rotary screw compressors. Compressor types are further categorized into air compressors and gas compressors. End-use industries for compressor rentals include mining and construction, oil and gas, utility, manufacturing, and chemical industries.

Key players in the global compressor rental market include Aggreko Ltd, Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Herc Rentals Inc, and others.

Overall, the compressor rental market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing demand for flexible and efficient compressed air solutions in various industries, along with the cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits of rental equipment.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Market Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Compressor Rental Market Analysis

9 North America Compressor Rental Market Analysis

10 Europe Compressor Rental Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Compressor Rental Market Analysis

12 Latin America Compressor Rental Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Compressor Rental Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Aggreko Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Herc Rentals Inc.

