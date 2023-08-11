AI in Project Management | Global Market Overview 2023-2030 | AI Cameras and Analytics Redefine Market Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Project Management Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI in Project Management Market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The market size was estimated at USD 2.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.56% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Several factors are driving the growth of this market, including the rising adoption of automation to improve project portfolio management applications for better decision-making in businesses. Additionally, the increasing utilization of AI-based tools for meeting planning to conduct administrative tasks is also contributing to market expansion. The growing number of startups is further fueling the demand for AI in project management.

However, there are some restraints to market growth, including the high cost associated with the implementation of AI in project management. Despite the challenges, there are significant opportunities in the market, such as the emergence of AI-powered chatbots to provide advanced applications in project management and the introduction of AI camera and AI-based analytics to reduce the time in mapping project sites.

The market is segmented based on components, applications, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. The services segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Data analytics, reporting & visualization is expected to hold a significant market share in the application segment. On-premises deployment mode and large enterprises are also expected to witness significant market shares.

Regionally, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict may impact demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading in the region.

The report includes an FPNV Positioning Matrix, which assesses vendors based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, helping users make informed decisions. It organizes vendors into four quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), and Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market space, offering a comparison of vendor contributions to overall revenue and customer base.

The report also addresses market penetration, market development, market diversification, market trends, competitive assessment & intelligence, and product development & innovation, among other aspects.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the Global AI in Project Management Market, covering market size, inhibiting factors, impact of COVID-19, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks, among other factors.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. AI in Project Management Market, by Component

7. AI in Project Management Market, by Application

8. AI in Project Management Market, by Deployment Mode

9. AI in Project Management Market, by Organization Size

10. AI in Project Management Market, by Vertical

11. Americas AI in Project Management Market

12. Asia-Pacific AI in Project Management Market

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa AI in Project Management Market

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Competitive Portfolio

16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aitheon

Atlassian, Inc.

Avenga International GmbH

BMC Software, Inc.

ClearStrategy

ClickUp

Forecast ApS

Hitachi, Ltd.

ImageGrafix Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Kyndryl Inc.

Levity AI GmbH

Lili.ai

Microsoft Corporation

monday.com Ltd.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

PMaspire Singapore Pte. Ltd.

ProofHub, LLC

Runai Labs Ltd.

Saviom Software Pty. Ltd.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

