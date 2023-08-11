Global Environment Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2028: Environmental Regulations Propel Market Growth as Air Pollution Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environment Monitoring Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environment monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The adoption of emerging wireless communication technologies has enabled the deployment of monitoring systems in remote and challenging terrains, leading to effective tracing and tracking of pollution sources.

The market is witnessing growth due to rising pollution levels resulting from industrialization and urbanization, driving the demand for new monitoring stations and environmental regulations. Advancements in sensor technology and reduced sensor costs are driving global adoption. Additionally, big data analytics and the development of IoT-specific connectivity solutions are propelling market growth.

Trends and Highlights:

Air Pollution Monitoring Dominates: Monitoring air pollution has become essential due to alarming levels of pollutants and the implementation of strict regulations to protect public health. The market for air pollution monitoring devices has grown steadily and is expected to continue due to rising awareness and the development of advanced monitoring solutions.

North America Holds Significant Market Share: North America has implemented several regulations to protect the environment and public health, driving the adoption of environmental monitoring devices. Government initiatives and compliance measures have further boosted the demand for monitoring solutions.

Recent Developments:

Various companies have launched innovative air quality monitoring solutions to increase awareness and improve decision-making. For instance, Vaisala introduced an advanced air quality sensor to identify pollutant gases and particles in real-time. Ambee launched a new version of its air quality monitoring app that provides hyperlocal data on environmental factors.

Honeywell launched a solution that combines early warning smoke and air detection with advanced indoor air quality monitoring, enhancing building safety. Aeroqual introduced the Aeroqual Ranger, a connected handheld air quality monitoring solution with Wi-Fi capability and cloud software. Yokogawa Electric Corporation launched the OpreX Environmental Monitoring System for recording and managing environmental data in medical devices and pharmaceutical areas.

Competitor Analysis

The environment monitoring devices market is competitive, with low market concentration. Key players include Agilient Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, and Perkinelmer, Inc. Several companies have been launching innovative monitoring solutions to cater to the growing demand for environmental monitoring.

Conclusion

The environment monitoring devices market is witnessing steady growth driven by the need to address rising pollution levels and comply with environmental regulations. Air pollution monitoring is a significant segment, and North America holds a substantial market share due to strict environmental and safety measures. Key players are investing in research and development to introduce advanced monitoring solutions and capitalize on the growing demand.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 An Assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Development of Environment-friendly Industries

5.1.2 Increased Health Concerns Due to Rising Pollution Levels

5.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations have Spurred Adoption

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 High Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Products



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Product Type

6.1.1 Sensors

6.1.2 Monitors

6.1.2.1 Indoor

6.1.2.2 Outdoor

6.1.2.3 Portable

6.2 Application

6.2.1 Air Pollution Monitoring

6.2.2 Water Pollution Monitoring

6.2.3 Soil Pollution Monitoring

6.2.4 Noise Pollution Monitoring

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Agilient Technologies, Inc.

7.1.2 Danaher Corporation

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.1.4 Shimadzu Corporation

7.1.5 Perkinelmer, Inc.

7.1.6 3M

7.1.7 Emerson Electric Co.

7.1.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.1.9 Siemens AG

7.1.10 Spectris PLC

7.1.11 Horiba Group

7.1.12 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

7.1.13 Sensirion Holding AG



8 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

