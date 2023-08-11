Global Animal Chewables Market 2023-2030: High Growth Projected Despite Regulatory Requirements, Product Recalls, and Potential Side Effects

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Chewables Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Chewables Market is estimated to have reached USD 142.46 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67%, reaching USD 320.77 million by 2030.

The market dynamics are influenced by factors such as the growing livestock population and increasing ownership of pets and companion animals, driving the need to maintain animal health and nutrition. Moreover, rising awareness about the health benefits of animal chewables contributes to market growth. However, regulatory requirements, product recalls, and potential side effects pose restraints.

The report also addresses the impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and High Inflation on the market and considers market segmentation based on Composition Type, Drug, Mode of Purchase, Distribution Channel, and Applications. The market statistics cover 2018 to 2021 as historical data, with 2022 as the base year, and 2023 to 2030 as the forecast period.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix assesses vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, organizing them into four quadrants: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, or Vital. The Market Share Analysis provides insights into vendors' performance, market penetration, development, diversification, and trends.

The report offers detailed information about the Global Animal Chewables Market, answering key questions about market size, inhibiting factors, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading vendors, and suitable strategic moves for entering the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $156.99 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $320.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Companies Mentioned

AllAccem Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Animal Health, LLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dechra Veterinary Products Limited

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

HealthyMouth LLC

Manna Pro Products, LLC

Mars, Incorporated

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Pala-Tech Laboratories

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Zoetis, Inc.

