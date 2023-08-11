Global Animal Chewables Market 2023-2030: High Growth Projected Despite Regulatory Requirements, Product Recalls, and Potential Side Effects

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Chewables Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Chewables Market is estimated to have reached USD 142.46 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67%, reaching USD 320.77 million by 2030.
The market dynamics are influenced by factors such as the growing livestock population and increasing ownership of pets and companion animals, driving the need to maintain animal health and nutrition. Moreover, rising awareness about the health benefits of animal chewables contributes to market growth. However, regulatory requirements, product recalls, and potential side effects pose restraints.
The report also addresses the impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and High Inflation on the market and considers market segmentation based on Composition Type, Drug, Mode of Purchase, Distribution Channel, and Applications. The market statistics cover 2018 to 2021 as historical data, with 2022 as the base year, and 2023 to 2030 as the forecast period.
The FPNV Positioning Matrix assesses vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, organizing them into four quadrants: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, or Vital. The Market Share Analysis provides insights into vendors' performance, market penetration, development, diversification, and trends.
The report offers detailed information about the Global Animal Chewables Market, answering key questions about market size, inhibiting factors, investment opportunities, competitive strategies, technology trends, market share of leading vendors, and suitable strategic moves for entering the market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$156.99 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$320.77 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Animal Chewables Market, by Composition Type, 2022 vs 2030
4.3. Animal Chewables Market, by Drug, 2022 vs 2030
4.4. Animal Chewables Market, by Mode of Purchase, 2022 vs 2030
4.5. Animal Chewables Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022 vs 2030
4.6. Animal Chewables Market, by Applications, 2022 vs 2030
4.7. Animal Chewables Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.2. Market Trends
5.3. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
5.8. Regulatory Framework
5.9. Client Customization
6. Animal Chewables Market, by Composition Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Botanically Synthesized
6.3. Chemically Synthesized
7. Animal Chewables Market, by Drug
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Analgesics
7.3. Anti-Infective
7.4. Anti-Ulcers
7.5. Minerals
7.6. Vitamins
8. Animal Chewables Market, by Mode of Purchase
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Over the Counter
8.3. Prescription
9. Animal Chewables Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Online Veterinary Stores
9.3. Veterinary Clinics
9.4. Veterinary Pharmacies
10. Animal Chewables Market, by Applications
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Gastrointestinal Diseases
10.3. Infectious Diseases
11. Americas Animal Chewables Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Animal Chewables Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
12.13. Vietnam
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Animal Chewables Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Denmark
13.3. Egypt
13.4. Finland
13.5. France
13.6. Germany
13.7. Israel
13.8. Italy
13.9. Netherlands
13.10. Nigeria
13.11. Norway
13.12. Poland
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Russia
13.15. Saudi Arabia
13.16. South Africa
13.17. Spain
13.18. Sweden
13.19. Switzerland
13.20. Turkey
13.21. United Arab Emirates
13.22. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player
15. Competitive Portfolio
15.1. Key Company Profiles
15.2. Key Product Portfolio
Companies Mentioned
- AllAccem Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Animal Health, LLC
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dechra Veterinary Products Limited
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
- HealthyMouth LLC
- Manna Pro Products, LLC
- Mars, Incorporated
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- Pala-Tech Laboratories
- The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Zoetis, Inc.
