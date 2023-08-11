Influencer Marketing Platforms: Global Market Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2023-2030 Featuring 43 Key Competitors Including AspireIQ, HYPR, and InfluencerDB

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencer Marketing Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts substantial growth in the global Influencer Marketing Platform market. The market size, estimated at US$22.5 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach a remarkable US$146.4 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 26.4% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the segments, Search & Discovery is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 26.7%, reaching US$57.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Analytics & Reporting segment is also expected to grow significantly with a revised CAGR of 28.8% during the next 8 years.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Influencer Marketing Platform market, encompassing recent, current, and projected annual sales in US$ million for the period 2022 to 2030. The analysis is conducted independently for different regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Additionally, the report presents an 8-year perspective, providing a percentage breakdown of value sales for each region for 2023 and 2030.

Market Segmentation

The report delves into specific aspects of the Influencer Marketing Platform market, categorizing it based on various components and end-uses. The segments covered include Search & Discovery, Analytics & Reporting, Campaign Management, Influencer Management, Fashion & Lifestyle, Food & Entertainment, Travel & Holiday, Sports & Fitness, and Other End-Uses. Each category's recent, current, and future annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 are analyzed independently, along with the 8-year perspective for the percentage breakdown of value sales in 2023 and 2030.

Regional Analysis

The report assesses the market size in different geographic regions. In the U.S., the Influencer Marketing Platform market is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in 2022. China, the second-largest economy globally, is projected to reach a market size of US$24.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.3% during 2022-2030. Other notable markets include Japan and Canada, which are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 23.1% and 21.4%, respectively, over the period 2022-2030. Germany is predicted to experience a growth rate of approximately 16.1% CAGR in Europe.

Key Competitors

The report highlights 43 featured competitors in the Influencer Marketing Platform market, including AspireIQ, HYPR, Influence4you, InfluencerDB, IZEA, Julius, Klear, Launchmetrics, Lefty, Linqia, Lumanu, Mavrck, Onalytica, Social Beat, Traackr, and Upfluence.

What's New for 2023?

The report offers special coverage on significant global events and factors that may impact the market, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, changes in China's COVID-19 policies and reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across different geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a Research Platform. Additionally, complimentary updates for one year are included.

Conclusion

This detailed report provides valuable insights into the growth prospects and trends of the global Influencer Marketing Platform market. Businesses and stakeholders in various industries and geographic regions can utilize this information to understand the evolving landscape of influencer marketing and identify opportunities for strategic decision-making and business growth. The projected significant growth indicates a promising future for the influencer marketing industry, making this report an essential resource for those seeking to stay ahead in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $146.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global

