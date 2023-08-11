Global Synthetic Genes Market Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Genes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Synthetic Genes has undergone significant changes in the post-COVID-19 era. As of 2022, it was estimated at US$6 billion and is projected to reach US$23.4 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 18.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. This report offers comprehensive data on annual sales, historical trends, and future growth prospects for Synthetic Genes, as well as several other key industries such as Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics, and Other Applications.

Synthetic Genes Market Analysis

The report provides a detailed outlook on the Synthetic Genes market, covering recent, current, and projected annual sales from 2022 to 2030. The pharmaceuticals & diagnostics segment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a CAGR of 19.1% and reach US$9.8 billion by 2030. Additionally, the chemicals segment is predicted to grow at a revised CAGR of 15.4% over the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Geographical Market Analysis

The report offers insights into the Synthetic Genes market across various geographic regions. The market in the USA is estimated at US$1.6 billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of US$6.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, expected to grow at 12.7% and 16%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is projected to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR during the same period.

Key Industries Analysis

Apart from Synthetic Genes, the report covers other significant industries such as Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics, and Other Applications. Each industry is analyzed independently, providing insights into their recent, current, and future annual sales from 2022 to 2030. Historical data from 2014 to 2021 and the corresponding percentage CAGR are also included for a comprehensive perspective.

Key Competitors

The report features a selection of key competitors in the Synthetic Genes market, totaling 34 companies. These competitors include renowned names such as Active Motif, BASF AG, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck KGAA, Novartis Pharma AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

New Developments for 2023

The report highlights several critical developments shaping the market in 2023. These include special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-COVID policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Additionally, the report provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, market presence across different geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives and Research Platform, and complimentary updates for one year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the global market for Synthetic Genes and related industries. With in-depth analyses of historical data, current trends, and future growth projections, stakeholders in the Synthetic Genes industry and other key sectors can make informed decisions to capitalize on the opportunities in the ever-evolving market landscape. Furthermore, the special coverage of new developments for 2023 adds an extra layer of relevance and timeliness to the report, making it an indispensable resource for businesses and investors seeking to navigate the dynamic world of Synthetic Genes and its associated industries.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Synthetic Genes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Active Motif

BASF AG

Bayer AG

Cargill Inc.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck KGAA

Novartis Pharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

