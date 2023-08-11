Global Craft Vodka Market Analysis: Flavored Vodka and Millennial Demand Fueling Craft Vodka Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Craft Vodka Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the craft vodka market, its forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. The craft vodka market is expected to grow by $760.09 million during the period 2022-2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05%.
Key Insights and Segmentation
- The market is driven by factors such as increased demand for flavored vodka, growing demand from millennials, and a rise in demand for craft drinks.
- The report identifies the impact of social media and blogging sites as another prime reason driving the craft vodka market growth in the coming years.
- The craft vodka market is segmented based on product and distribution channel.
Product Segmentation:
- Large craft distiller
- Medium craft distiller
- Small craft distiller
Distribution Channel Segmentation:
- On-trade channel
- Off-trade channel
Geographic Coverage:
The craft vodka market is analyzed across the following regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Analysis and Forecast:
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the craft vodka market size and forecast for the years 2022 to 2027. It includes historical market size data for the period 2017-2021. The market size and forecast are presented for the overall global market and broken down by product, distribution channel, and geographic region.
Five Forces Analysis:
The report includes a Five Forces analysis, which examines the competitive forces influencing the craft vodka market. The analysis covers factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the threat of new entrants and substitutes, and the intensity of rivalry among competitors.
Customer Landscape:
The customer landscape section provides insights into customer behavior, purchase criteria, price sensitivity, adoption rates, and more.
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends:
The report identifies the key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the craft vodka market during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis:
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading vendors in the craft vodka market, such as:
- 44 North Vodka
- 619 Spirits North Park
- Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd.
- Bainbridge Organic Distillers
- Beam Suntory Inc.
- BrewDog Plc
- Candella Micro Distillery
- Cardinal Spirits
- Charbay Distillery
- Diageo Plc
- Fifth Generation Inc.
- Hanson Spirits LLC
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Rogue Ales and Spirits
- Sazerac Co. Inc.
- St. George Spirits
- Toms Town Distilling Co
- William Grant and Sons Ltd
- Woody Creek Distillers
- Long Road Distillers
