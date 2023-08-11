Holter Monitors Lead the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market with the Highest Share to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is projected to achieve a value of US$ 9.79 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, according to leading industry publisher.

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are designed to detect and analyze abnormal heart rhythms, allowing for the continuous and real-time tracking and monitoring of irregularities in the heartbeat. With an estimated 12.1 million individuals in the United States projected to experience atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 2030, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to rising technological advancements.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Escalating occurrence of arrhythmias and associated mortality rates.

Rising number of patients diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases.

Integration of real-time patient monitoring platforms with diagnostic equipment.

Favorable reimbursement policies in various countries, including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Implementation of new cardiac rhythm management (CRM) technologies and government initiatives.

Establishment of regulations for the deployment of external defibrillators in public spaces.

Market Segmentation:

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is segmented based on Type, End User, Application, and Region.

Type:

ECG monitors Implantable monitors Holter monitors Mobile cardiac telematory Others

End User:

Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others

Application:

Tachycardiac Atrial Tachycardiac Ventricular Tachycardiac Bradycardiac Premature Contraction

Region:

North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Rest of the World

Holter Monitors Lead the Market:

Among the various types of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, Holter monitors dominate the market with the highest share. These portable devices provide continuous recording of a patient's heart activity over an extended period, enabling better diagnosis and management of cardiac arrhythmias.

Ventricular Tachycardia Monitoring Devices Witness Remarkable Growth:

The fastest-growing segment is Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) monitoring devices, driven by the increasing prevalence of VT among patients with heart conditions. VT monitoring devices facilitate timely detection and intervention to prevent complications and improve patient outcomes.

Hospitals and Clinics Dominate End Users:

Hospitals and clinics are expected to hold the largest market share due to their pivotal role in diagnosing and managing cardiac arrhythmias, equipped with necessary infrastructure and medical expertise.

Key Players:

The key players in the global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, iRhythm Technology, and Nihon Kohden.

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The integration of real-time patient monitoring platforms with diagnostic equipment and favorable reimbursement policies further contributes to the market's expansion. Hospitals and clinics remain the primary end-users, facilitating early diagnosis and effective management of cardiac arrhythmias.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.78% Regions Covered Global

